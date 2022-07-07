Ina Opperman
7 Jul 2022
Franchisee gunning for Tammy Taylor Nails SA’s liquidation

A franchisee who wanted to buy a Tammy Taylor Nails franchise has asked the court to provisionally liquidate the company.

A Tammy Taylor Nails store. Picture ter illustration.
The Tammy Taylor Nails SA franchise is in hot water with a franchisee. Two women who wanted to buy a franchise are asking the court to provisionally liquidate the company, while the National Consumer Commission has also issued an investigation directive to investigate the franchise. However, Tammy Taylor Nails SA is opposing the application, raising several factual disputes and asking the court to dismiss the application. Cynthia Buthelezi and Rumbidzai Hove say in their founding affidavit submitted in support of the provisional liquidation application that they planned to open a franchise as partners. After putting their savings together, they paid...