Ina Opperman
Business Journalist
3 minute read
19 Jul 2022
3:43 pm
Personal Finance

Consumers spending ‘dangerously high’ portion of income on debt

Ina Opperman

South Africans are feeling the financial stress of too much debt in their lives and it is also affecting their health.

Image: iStock
Consumers are spending a ‘dangerously high’ portion of their income on debt repayments, with 72% consumers in a survey spending more than 30% of their after-tax income on paying off debt. “We normally advise consumers not to spend more than 30% of their take-home pay on debt repayments. This should at the most [be] 40%, but 72% is unsustainable,” Nosiphiwo Nxawe, manager of payments at DebtBusters, says. The DebtBusters Money-stress Tracker tracks the impact of financial stress on the home and work lives, as well as health of more than 14 000 subscribers to its platform. The survey indicated that South...

Read more on these topics