Senzo Meyiwa trial: Bank records dispel accused’s alibi that he was not in Gauteng at time of murder

Muzi Sibiya is one of the five men on trial for Senzo Meyiwa’s murder.

Accused one, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, left, and accused two Bongani Ntanzi in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court on 17 July. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

Bank records have revealed one of men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa was in Gauteng around the time the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was fatally shot.

The murder trial continued in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday.

Following the conclusion of testimony and cross-examination of two witnesses, the state presented the bank records of accused one, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, in order to counter his alibi that he did not live in Gauteng between 2013 and 2015.

Meyiwa was shot and killed while visiting his then partner, Kelly Khumalo, at her mother’s residence in Vosloorus on 26 October 2014.

Bank transactions revealed in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

During Thursday’s proceedings, state prosecutor Advocate Ronnie Sibanda told the court that Sibiya’s bank statements were verified by a Capitec Bank employee through a commissioned affidavit.

The statements showed that Sibiya made a series of transactions in Johannesburg between September and October 2014.

On 11 October 2014, Sibiya made a cash withdrawal at an ATM in Vosloorus.

“Amount of R100 was withdrawn. Balance R591.42,” said Sibanda as he read out the records.

Sibiya also bought R12 worth of prepaid airtime on 26 October, according to his bank statements.

The accused had earlier claimed he lived in Kwamahlabatini, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), at the time.

It is alleged that Sibiya kept guard outside the Khumalo on the day Meyiwa was killed.

According to the accused’s confession, he was paid R30 000 for his role in the operation. The court also previously heard that Khumalo allegedly ordered the hit on Meyiwa.

The court also previously heard that a police officer, who has testified in the trial, ate and drank alcohol with Sibiya and his four co-accused at a hostel in Vosloorus on the night the murder was committed.

Constable Sizwe Zungu, who was visiting his brother’s son, revealed that he knew the accused from his hometown in KZN and Vosloorus.

Sibiya is one of the five men – including Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntuli – on trial for Meyiwa’s murder.

They face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicenced firearm, and possession of ammunition.

All five men have pleaded not guilty.

Sibiya’s previous convictions

In January, Sibiya was jailed for a drug dealing case dating back to 2019.

Sibiya was found guilty on two counts, including possession of drugs and the illegal possession of ammunition, on 12 December 2023.

The suspect was given five-year sentences on each count.

The sentences will run concurrently with the 12 years he is serving for attempted murder, stemming from a 2017 conviction.

