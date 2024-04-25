WATCH: ‘Vote for ANC and allow it to solve its problems,’ says Mbeki as he campaigns in Soweto

Thabo Mbeki emphasises ANC transformation, calls on Soweto residents to support party's commitment to addressing challenges.

Former president Thabo Mbeki briefs media at Jabulani Mall after leading the ANC’s campaign trail in Soweto, Johannesburg, 25 April 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Hundreds of Soweto locals turned out to meet former ANC president Thabo Mbeki as he attempted to persuade people to support the ruling party in the elections on 29 May.

Jabulani Mall was abuzz on Thursday afternoon as the ruling party ramped up their campaign trail with Mbeki and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi engaging South Africans ahead of the elections.

While speaking to the media, the former president said he was happy with the number of people who showed up for his walkabout, as he hadn’t been in Soweto in some time.

Watch: Former president Thabo Mbeki addresses ANC supporters in Soweto

‘Important that we return ANC to power’

“I think it is important that we indeed return the ANC to power. I know there are many problems in the county and within the ANC, and so as we say ‘vote for the ANC’, we are also making a commitment to the people that we will attend to the problems within the ANC to make sure that it is able to discharge its responsibilities to the population,” he said.

Mbeki said it is a challenge to address all the problems South Africa has experienced, including high unemployment, poverty, and crime.

“I think the ANC can do it, but it must be an ANC that is transformed,” the former president said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Lesufi urges Ramaphosa to sign controversial NHI Bill

Mbeki has being vocal in the past about his concerns about the ruling party. On Thursday he said South Africans will see more of him on the campaign trail, but that doesn’t mean that he’s put aside his concerns.

“The concerns that were expressed by the people about the ANC are genuine, and we must attend to them. That’s why I’m saying vote for the ANC; I’m making a commitment to the people that we will attend to these problems within the ANC,” he said.

Responsibility for what ANC does

The former president further emphasised that he has been a member of the ruling party for over 60 years, and as a member, he must take responsibility for what the ANC does.

“I’m a senior member of the ANC, and it is our responsibility to make sure that we do the right thing in terms of the demands of the people,” he said.

Speaking to the crowds at the mall, Mbeki urged the people of Soweto to vote for the ruling party on 29 May.

“I know you have complaints about the party and that there are people who are not right… We must get them out so that it can be the party I know,” he said.

“We are confident that the problems we’ve been facing are going to be solved.”

ALSO READ: ANC snatches EFF seat in Limpopo by-election