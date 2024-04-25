Local News

25 Apr 2024

Community Chat: Is this bridge worth R5m?

The Humulani bridge in Limpopo.

The Humulani bridge in Limpopo. Picture: Facebook/ BPM

Many Limpopo residents have been left shocked and confused by a newly-built gravel bridge that reportedly cost an eye-watering R5-million.

The bridge stretches over a river between Humulani and Majeje villages.

It was opened recently and quickly drew criticism. Community members speculated the price of the bridge had been inflated, while others suggested it would soon be washed away.

The culvert Humulani Access bridge. Picture: Facebook/ BPM

According to the Herald, the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the province claimed the bridge’s opening was rushed before a high-risk assessment was done. It also suggested it was an election tactic ahead of next month’s polls.

Ba-Phalaborwa Municipality spokesperson, Jonas Mahesu, told the publication that there is nothing wrong with the bridge.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY HERE.

Do you think the bridge is worth R5m? Vote in our poll below and share your thoughts on X and Facebook.


