Ina Opperman
Business Journalist
4 minute read
8 Aug 2022
7:15 am
Personal Finance

Remote workers 50% less likely to be considered for promotion

It is convenient to work from home, but what about opportunities for promotion for remote workers?

Image: iStock
Remote workers could be 50% less likely to be considered for promotion as proximity bias becomes a threat to gender transformation in the workplace. Hybrid work trends show that women, who typically carry additional weight on the home front, opt for more time working from home compared to men, who are more likely to return to the office fulltime. Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at Jack Hammer Global, an executive search firm, says as companies and workforces continue to grapple with the issue of return-to-work, fully work-from-home and hybrid work arrangements, we must be careful not to let this contemporary workplace...

