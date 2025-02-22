Five tips for boosting your career growth

It's important to actively engage with your industry and to keep learning new skills so you can meet your long-term goals with confidence and pride.

Those fortunate enough to have a job will tell you that to see success and career growth, one must prioritise professional development.

Here are some guidelines that can help boost your career growth if applied correctly.

1. Set goals

To improve your career, set small, short-term goals regularly so you can stay focused on your professional growth.

It’s important to set goals that are achievable in the short-term because it takes time to develop the skills and experience necessary for success. Use a planner, notebook or virtual calendar to track your progress and document your experiences.

2. Find a mentor

Seek guidance and advice from an experienced professional who can provide valuable insights and career coaching.

There is always someone better and more experienced than you. Look for someone with a proven track record in your industry, strong communication skills, and a willingness to provide constructive feedback and guidance.

A professional social media platform such as LinkedIn has a slew of experts in all industries. So start your search there if there isn’t a colleague or someone you know who can give you constructive feedback.

3. Be curious about your industry

Curiosity is said to have killed the cat but for a person looking to grow their career; it could be a life-changing tool.

Being curious about your industry and the professional opportunities it has to offer as this can help you explore alternative job options and expand your network of professional connections.

Communicate with your co-workers and network often so you find out about conferences, workshops and industry-related events that can propel your career forward.

4. Upskill yourself

Learning new skills, especially as a grown-up can be tedious, but improving yourself can make your application stand out for prospective future employers.

Upskilling not only elevates your CV and credentials in a competitive job market, it also prepares you for future industry changes.

Depending on the industry you work in, upskilling can include doing a short course in the latest technology, reading about or attending workshops related to your field.

For some people it’s not about upskilling but reskilling. The latter involves learning a new set of skills for a completely different job or industry.

5. Network and meet new people

Sometimes it really is all about who you know. Networking can help you advance your career, see things from a different point of view and develop deeper relationships.

If you don’t know where to start with networking, attending and participating in industry events can connect you with relevant professionals.

