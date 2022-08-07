Fourteen top tips for building your small business website

Business » Personal Finance
Ina Opperman
Nobody can run a small business without a website, but how do you know that it will work properly and channel customers your way?
Even if you outsource the building of your website, it is still important to know what will make it work.
ALSO READ: Legal requirements for your online shop
Search engines use crawling, indexing and ranking to determine where the listing appears. Crawling means they find your site through links from other sites.
After discovering your site, the crawling bots indexes it by analysing it for content, that includes keywords, freshness, relevance, links and multimedia.
You have to ensure that your website has plenty of new, relevant content related to the keywords you want to rank for.
Ranking is how the search engines determine the best results for a search and it is a good idea to include a lot of relevant content, such as individual posts on different aspects of a topic.
NOW READ: Load shedding solutions for your small business