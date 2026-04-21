Johannesburg EMS issues urgent safety alert as severe storms threaten Gauteng

Motorists must exercise caution due to slippery roads and reduced visibility.

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) has sounded the alarm ahead of severe weather expected to lash Gauteng on Tuesday, 21 April 2026.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms, cautioning residents about “strong, damaging winds; hail; excessive lightning; and possible heavy downpours that could lead to flooding and damage to susceptible formal/informal settlements and infrastructure.”

In addition, a yellow level 2 warning has been issued for southern Gauteng, where localised flooding of roads, low‑lying areas, and bridges is anticipated, along with potential damage to informal settlements.

Forecast

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy, warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers, with widespread thundershowers in the northern parts.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”. Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Precautions

EMS spokesperson Kagiso Pasha confirmed that authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

“The forecast indicates that the storms may be accompanied by heavy rainfall, strong winds, excessive lightning, and possible localized flooding. These conditions may result in flooding of low‑lying areas, fallen trees, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to traffic,” he said.

Precautionary Measures Urged:

Avoid crossing flooded roads or bridges

Stay indoors during thunderstorms and avoid open areas

Unplug electrical appliances to prevent lightning damage

Steer clear of fallen power lines and report hazards immediately

Motorists must exercise caution due to slippery roads and reduced visibility

Alert

Pasha further advised communities in flood‑prone areas to remain alert and prepared to move to safer locations if necessary.

“The City’s Command and Control Centre remains on high alert to respond to any emergencies. For emergencies, residents can contact the City of Johannesburg EMS on 011 375 5911.”

Emergencies

The EMS has urged all residents to remain cautious, prioritise safety, and heed official warnings as Gauteng braces for potentially destructive storms.

With damaging winds, hail, and flooding on the horizon, authorities stress that vigilance and preparedness are key to minimising risk.