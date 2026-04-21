Top cop Masemola faces court as Saps admits public trust has ‘eroded’

Masemola is set to be formally charged in connection with the R360 million Saps health services tender awarded to Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala.

The South African Police Service (Saps) have acknowledged that public trust in the police has “eroded” and needs to be rebuilt.

It’s a pivotal week for law enforcement in South Africa as National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, makes his first appearance in court.

Charged

Before he stands in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Masemola will be processed at the Pretoria Central Police Station.

The country’s top cop is set to be formally charged in connection with the R360 million South African Police Service (Saps) health services tender awarded to criminally accused businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Masemola faces criminal charges linked to alleged breaches of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

‘Defining moment’

Speaking to the media outside the police station, police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe this is a “defining moment” for the service.

“For us as the Saps, this is a defining moment, not only for the National Commissioner of the Saps, but for the organisation as a whole, for the mere fact that the National Commissioner is appearing on the Medicare24 tender.

“It is a test on our commitment to accountability, and it is a test for our respect for the rule of law. As an organisation, we have always stood for the principle that no one is above the law, irrespective of rank, position, and status.

“For the mere fact that the National Commissioner is appearing, it means he upholds the integrity of the office,” Mathe said.

Introspection

Mathe said, it is not a time for the Saps to be “defensive.”

“It is a time for honesty. It is a time to introspect, and a time for us to adopt a forward-looking perspective. It is a time for renewal, but also with renewal must come courage.

“We need to accept where there are challenges. We need to accept that, perhaps, systems are weak and need to be strengthened.

“We need to accept that public trust has eroded, and that there is a need to rebuild. Rebuild while ensuring that there is consistent ethical conduct within our ranks,” Mathe said.

Police

However, Mathe said, South Africans should not lose sight of the police’s work.

“We must not forget the thousands of dedicated men and women in blue who continue to serve South Africans with dedication. Let us also support them in their work, and let us not paint them with the same brush.”

Arrest

The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) arrested Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his co-accused on charges of corruption, fraud and contravention of the PFMA, relating to the irregular awarding of a R360 million Saps contract.

Masemola was served with a summons to appear in court over the matter.

The summons sparked confusion, with speculation about Masemola’s alleged wrongdoing and questions over why he had to appear in court rather than being formally charged.

There are also calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action and suspend Masemola even before he appears in court.