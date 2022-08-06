Ina Opperman
Business Journalist
4 minute read
6 Aug 2022
7:26 pm
Personal Finance

Worried about your rights when buying a used car? Here’s what you need to know

Ina Opperman

It is important to know your rights when buying a used car to ensure you do not end up with somebody else’s problems.

Image: iStock
South African consumers are increasingly turning to used cars due to supply chain issues and the long waiting list for some vehicles. However, many consumers are worried about their rights when they buy a secondhand car because they think they are simply buying someone else’s problems. Fortunately, you have certain rights according to various sections of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) that protect you when you buy a used vehicle. ALSO READ: Buying a car? Here’s everything you need to know before signing the dotted line Marketing a used car Section 29, that deals with the general standards of marketing,...

Read more on these topics