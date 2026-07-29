JUST IN: Madlanga commission orders Suliman Carrim to testify in person

Carrim was also asked to undergo an independent medical examination

The Madlanga commission has dismissed an application by North West businessman Suliman Carrim to indefinitely delay his testimony.

The ruling was handed down on Wednesday, 29 July 2026, by commission chairperson and retired judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

Suliman Carrim application rejected by Madlanga commission

Carrim’s legal representatives had submitted a request last Friday, seeking a postponement on the basis of medical concerns.

The commission’s evidence leaders opposed the application, challenging the credibility of Carrim’s claims.

They argued that, despite asserting that he is medically incapacitated, Carrim has been leaving his medical facility for extended periods each day, reportedly up to eight hours.

The commission was presented with an alternative proposal for Carrim to resume his testimony on 14 August.

The evidence leaders also asked that Carrim undergo an independent medical examination.

Madlanga acceded to both requests.

“Mr Carrim shall be required to appear and testify in person,” the chairperson ruled on Wednesday.

He stressed that any further postponement would be granted only if the businessman agrees to voluntarily undergo an examination by a medical specialist jointly selected by his legal team and the commission, to be completed by 3 August.

“Such independent medical professional has provided a medical report to the commission by no later than 12 August 2026 confirming Mr Carrim’s inability to testify on 14 August 2026.”

Madlanga further indicated that, if these conditions are not fulfilled, the commission will proceed with an independent medical assessment and report conducted by a practitioner appointed by the chairperson of a recognised medical professionals’ association.

Spotted at Woolworths

Carrim last appeared before the commission on 9 and 10 March.

Since then, he has not returned, citing ill health following an alleged heart attack in April.

His repeated absences has drawn scrutiny from the commission in light of reports claiming that Carrim was allegedly spotted at a Woolworths store in a Western Cape shopping centre mid-July.

Further claims suggest that he has attended social gatherings in the North West, despite maintaining that he is not fit to testify.

Meanwhile, it was accidentally disclosed that Carrim received a “psychiatric diagnosis”.