Fuel shock set to hit South Africans: Here’s what you could pay at the pumps

South Africans already battered by a harsh economic climate may find little reprieve at the pumps.

A fuel price shock looms for motorists, with August forecasts slashing hopes of relief and petrol cuts shrinking to mere cents, while diesel drivers stare down brutal hikes of over R1 per litre.

South Africans already battered by a harsh economic climate may find little reprieve at the pumps.

Last week, the South African Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee held the repo rate steady at 7%, sparing households from another financial blow. But fuel prices are moving in the opposite direction.

Petrol pain

What was a sizeable over‑recovery of R2.50 per litre just a week ago has collapsed to barely 20 cents by the end of July, signalling that the much‑anticipated August relief is evaporating.

These increases will ripple through transport, logistics and food costs.

Economic outlook

This sharp reversal underscores the fragility of South Africa’s economic outlook: even as interest rates remain frozen, the fuel price swing threatens to squeeze households and businesses harder, piling pressure on an already strained economy.

Data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) show that South Africa’s fourth week fuel outlook has flipped from relief to renewed pain, after starting the month with an over-recovery of R2.50 per litre.

Price hikes

The new data raises the risk of price hikes in August that will hit motorists and the wider economy.

Motorists may still see a modest cut at the pumps, but it barely dents the R6‑per‑litre gap that opened when the Iran war sent fuel markets spiralling.

The picture for diesel is far worse. What began as an over‑recovery of R3 per litre at the start of the month has flipped dramatically, leaving the fuel on track for a hike of up to R1.60 per litre.

Grim picture

End‑of‑week recoveries paint a grim picture:

The CEF data show petrol prices still showing an over-recovery of 19 cents per litre, while diesel recoveries are under or in the red, with 0.05% (500 ppm) diesel recording an under-recovery of R1.60 and 0.005% (50 ppm) diesel at an under-recovery of R 1.42 per litre.

Illuminating paraffin has also swung into under-recovery, now at R1.27 cents per litre.

Fuel price outlook

If these forecasts hold, motorists could see the following adjustments in August 2026:

Octane 93 petrol: decrease of 19 cents per litre

Octane 95 petrol: decrease of 14 cents per litre

Diesel 0.05%: increase of R1.60 per litre

Diesel 0.005%: increase of R1.42 per litre

Illuminating paraffin: increase of R1.27 per litre

Airline ticket prices

The renewed energy hit follows a widening of the Middle East conflict that has now spread from the Strait of Hormuz to the Red Sea.

Meanwhile, Low-cost airline FlySafair has committed to removing the surcharge it added to its ticket prices in March because of the increased cost of jet fuel, as soon as the market allows, but warns that there will be a “new normal”.

Jet fuel prices increased significantly because of the US conflict with Iran and disruption to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

FlySafair chief marketing officer Kirby Gordon said on Tuesday the surcharge reached its peak on 14 April and was adjusted downwards on 21 July.