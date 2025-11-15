Increasing medical aid scheme costs in 2026 mean more pain for South Africans

Medical aid scheme members will face premium increases of twice or more the inflation rate

South Africans face another tough year of increasing medical aid scheme costs in 2026.

Weighted average premium increases range between 6% and 9%, depending on the benefit option, despite the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) recommending that increases be limited to inflation (3.3%) plus reasonable use.

Across the country’s leading open medical schemes, the announced increases are 7.2% for Discovery, 8.8% for Bonitas, 8.46% for Medihelp and 6.8% for Bestmed (6.8%). While these increases are marginally lower than those for 2025, the combined effect of electricity hikes, fuel inflation and rising food costs means household budgets are stretched to breaking point.

Martin Rimmer, CEO of Sirago Underwriting Managers, says for many households the cost of medical scheme membership consumes a significant portion of monthly disposable income, yet it remains a non-negotiable given the state of the public healthcare system.

“Even for those with employer subsidies, affordability has become a growing challenge as both employees and employers face tightening economic conditions.”

ALSO READ: Five reasons not to give up your medical aid

Paying more for less: the reality of medical inflation

Medical scheme contributions increase each year, driven by higher claims costs, increased utilisation and an ageing membership base. As a result, members are paying more but receiving less cover, facing escalating co-payments, penalties, sub-limits and out-of-pocket expenses.

“Medical schemes simply cannot keep up with the rate of medical inflation while keeping premiums affordable. The result is continual benefit erosion and an increase in member exposure to self-funding.”

ALSO READ: Medical aid shortfalls eat your lunch if you are not careful

Gap cover claims reveal the true cost pressure

Sirago’s five-year analysis of gap insurance claims (2021–2025) reveals a sharp increase in claim values, a clear indicator of benefit erosion as well as the buy-down trend toward more affordable “core” hospital plans.

Rimmer explains that gap cover protects members from the shortfall between what specialists charge and what medical schemes pay for in-hospital procedures. Specialists often bill 300% to 500% above the agreed medical scheme tariffs, leaving members liable for the difference, often tens of thousands of rands.

“A few years ago, the average mega gap claim was between R6 000 and R12 000. Today, we see daily mega claims exceeding R50 000, a symptom of affordability pressures and widening gaps between medical scheme tariffs and provider fees.”

The increase in high-value claims underscores the need for members to review their cover carefully and understand the implications of buying down to lower cost options. While these options reduce monthly premiums, they also come with limited benefits, stricter rules and more penalties for non-compliance, significantly increasing the risk of out-of-pocket costs if no gap cover policy is in place.

ALSO READ: Why you shouldn’t wait before joining a medical aid scheme

Planning your healthcare funding strategy for 2026

Medical aid scheme members have until the end of November 2025 to make benefit option changes to be effective from 1 January 2026. Sirago advises members to work closely with their financial advisors to assess their personal needs, compare relevant options and craft a sustainable healthcare funding solution.

ALSO READ: Four medical aids set to increase premiums. Here’s the lowest increase

Rimmer has these tips for consumers to keep in mind when deciding on their medical aid scheme cover for 2026: