Want to make a meaningful difference? A career in social work could be for you

As the world grapples with escalating challenges linked to climate change, social workers are poised to play an increasingly vital role.

Ever considered a career in social work? Social workers have been at the forefront of helping people navigate times of disruption and radical change for centuries. Often referred to as a noble profession, social work has its roots in the late 1800s when societies grappled with the emerging impacts of industrialisation.

Social workers historically played a critical role in advocating for social reforms and giving a voice to people who are excluded, exploited, or left behind in a changing world. It is no surprise then, that in today’s tech-driven revolution era, social work is one of the relevant fields for those with a passion to make a difference, says Dr Poppy Masinga, head of the social work and community development faculty at the South African College of Applied Psychology.

Despite the transition to democracy, South Africa remains one of the most unequal societies in the modern world. Poverty, crime, unemployment and a lack of equal opportunities are deeply rooted in many South African communities.

Gender-based violence, substance abuse and mental health issues are prevalent throughout the country. Financial challenges and the digital divide also exclude vast numbers of young South Africans from engaging in the global economy and finding chances to lift themselves and their families out of endemic poverty.

“The need for social workers in the country is urgent if we are to fulfil the long-awaited promise of a democratic, free and fair South Africa. The country needs social workers to take their place at the forefront of the fight for social, environmental and economic justice, the building of a more inclusive, peaceful and compassionate society,” Masinga says.

Primary function of social workers

One of the primary functions of social workers in South Africa is to engage deeply in local communities to jointly identify unique needs and challenges and work collaboratively to design and implement programmes that promote sustainable development.

By empowering communities to take charge of their own growth, social workers help foster a sense of ownership and agency among people. This approach promotes resourcefulness and resilience, strengthening the social fabric and creating a sense of unity and shared responsibility, Masinga says.

South Africa has high rates of mental health issues and a lack of access to mental healthcare resources, especially in disadvantaged communities. Working in association with schools, primary healthcare clinics and non-government or community-based organisations, social workers can serve as vital frontline mental healthcare practitioners.

Masinga says social workers play an important role in mobilising resources and providing counselling, as well as coordinating interventions, such as support groups and implementing awareness and educational campaigns, Masinga says.

On-the-ground professional support also helps individuals and communities to heal from the psychological aftermath of historical injustices and intergenerational trauma, while promoting mental wellbeing and social cohesion.

According to Masinga, social workers in South Africa also contribute significantly to shaping policies that advance human rights, social justice and equality. “Drawing on their experiences working at grassroots level, these professionals offer valuable insights to policymakers, helping to craft legislation that addresses the needs of vulnerable and marginalised populations.”

Advocacy drives positive change

Social workers’ advocacy role drives positive change on a systemic level contributing to access to basic services, poverty alleviation, gender equality and respecting diversity. In addition, South African social workers are focused also on advocating for access to varied services such as access to the digital economy, she says.

“There is a need for social workers to operate across diverse sectors which amplifies their influence across the nation. Whether they are employed in government institutions, non-profit organisations or business settings, their presence is testament to their adaptability and commitment to improving lives. Social workers are catalysts for transformative change, ensuring that equality and justice permeates all walks of life.”

Masinga says the climate crisis exacerbates existing vulnerabilities, disproportionately affecting marginalised communities. “Social workers, with their deep-rooted commitment to environmental justice, are well-equipped to address these challenges head-on.”

She points out that they are also capable of spearheading community resilience initiatives, preparing communities for the impending risks and building adaptive capacities. In addition, as climate crises fuel mental health concerns and trauma, social workers are essential to provide counselling and support services.

Their expertise is invaluable in helping individuals and communities cope with the emotional toll of environmental disruptions. “It is clear that the social work profession is indispensable. At a time when the world of work is changing rapidly and some jobs are becoming obsolete, social work will remain a long-lasting, in-demand career.”

What it takes to be a social worker

Masinga says embarking on a career in social work in South Africa is an impactful decision. “To thrive and make a meaningful difference in this field, young South Africans should develop a specific set of qualities that will empower them to navigate the complexities of social work and contribute effectively to the betterment of their communities.”

These are the 10 top qualities that young South Africans considering a career in social work should cultivate through accredited social work education: