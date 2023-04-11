Gauteng government denies budget cuts claims as NGOs struggle to get funding

By Reitumetse Makwea

More than 4 000 non-profit organisations (NPOs) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), like Thusong Youth Centre in Alexandra and Wings of Hope in Pretoria, are barely keeping their doors open due to lack of funding.

On Thursday the Democratic Alliance (DA) claimed that, at a meeting with more than 4 000 organisations and the Gauteng MEC for social development Mbali Hlope, the department revealed its plan to reprioritise at least R500 million towards substance abuse, homelessness and youth development.

The DA said this meant funds would be taken away from organisations that “look after vulnerable children, persons with disabilities, older persons and social work in general. Thousands… will no longer receive food parcels, psychosocial support”.

Thusong Youth Centre’s Jabu Nkosi confirmed they were not receiving funding from the department.

“We are getting funding through other means, like renting out the halls to those who need it in order to keep the organisation open,” he said.

Thusong is not the only organisation struggling to get funding from the department, with Isiphephelo and the Soweto Kliptown Youth adding to the number.

However, the department said there were no cuts to the R2.3 billion budget.

“Furthermore, residential care services to older persons, child and youth care centres, and shelters for women and those with disabilities will remain funded accordingly,” it said.