Funeral policies differ – here’s what to consider when choosing one

A good funeral policy can take a lot of stress off your family in a difficult and emotional time.

A funeral policy is a good way to show your loved ones how much you care because it removes a large amount of the financial stress that accompanies a death in the family.

In South Africa, funeral cover is the most popular type of insurance, with approximately 22 million adults or 48% of the population, holding a funeral policy. However, this still leaves more than half of the adult population without funeral cover, which can have significant consequences for families, Deidre Wolmarans, head of digital service at Metropolitan says.

“This gap in cover is concerning, given the inevitability of death and the substantial costs involved in funerals. Funerals are more than just ceremonies – they are cultural and personal legacies. Without adequate planning, these costs can quickly become overwhelming. Funeral cover plays a vital role, providing a financial safety net to prevent unexpected burdens.”

Not all funeral policies are the same

But Wolmarans warns that consumer should remember that not all funeral policies are created equal.

“Many policyholders believe they are covered, only to discover a long list of exemptions in their time of need. This highlights the importance of choosing a comprehensive policy, one that addresses not only the obvious costs but also hidden expenses such as transporting the deceased.”

She says transporting the body of a deceased loved one back to their home for burial can be a costly and logistically challenging process. In South Africa, many individuals migrate from poorer provinces to cities or wealthier regions in search of employment. As a result, family members often remain in rural areas while their loved ones work far from home, she says.

“When someone dies, the financial and logistical responsibility of transporting the deceased often falls on those left behind and they are often families who may already be struggling with limited resources.”

Funeral policy with repatriation benefit

That is why Wolmarans urges consumers to choose a policy with a repatriation benefit, which covers not only physical transport but also assistance with funeral and cremation arrangements, ensuring families are supported every step of the way.

“This round-the-clock service eliminates the heavy costs associated with moving a loved one back to their place of origin, while also relieving families of the administrative and logistical burdens during a highly emotional time.”

Consumers should choose funeral insurance from a company that prides itself on delivering excellent service alongside comprehensive benefits. “From the moment a claim is initiated, clients must be guided through the process with compassion and efficiency, enabling families to focus on what matters most in their time of need.”

Wolmarans says after all the need for funeral cover extends beyond the immediate costs of a burial. “It is about leaving a legacy of care and ensuring that loved ones are supported and can grieve without additional financial stress.”

“Taking this step ensures that your family is protected, offering them dignity and support in the face of life’s inevitable challenges,” Wolmarans says.