How to ensure your home is safe while you’re away

There is more chance of your house being burgled when you are away - but there are steps you can take to reduce the concern

Are you one of those people who always worry when you leave your home to go on holiday, whether you turned off the stove, locked the back door or switched on the alarm? Or do you just jump in the car and worry about all these things later? Is your insurance in place?

December in South Africa brings sunshine, road trips and festive spirit, but unfortunately, it also brings a spike in crime across the country, Maroba Maduma, executive for sales and distribution at BetterSure Financial Consultants, says.

“With many families travelling, unoccupied homes become easy targets. Ensuring your home is protected while you are away is not just about locking the doors, it is about taking practical measures to ensure your belongings are safe.

Know your responsibilities as a homeowner

Homeowners often underestimate how much their own actions can influence the outcome of an insurance claim. Insurers require clients to take reasonable steps to protect their homes, Maduma says.

“Leaving an alarm inactive or a window open can be seen as negligence, which could affect your claim. Reading your policy terms and conditions carefully before you leave is also essential because it helps you see what is covered, what is not and what your insurer expects.”

He points out that some policies have security conditions, for example, stating that alarms must be active when no one is home or that security gates and burglar bars must be installed and maintained. Make sure these conditions are met and documented, to ensure that if something does happen, you can act quickly and efficiently.

Reduce your risk before you lock up

Before you leave, take the necessary steps to make sure it looks like someone is home. Ask a neighbour or friend to collect your mail, put out your dustbins, occasionally park in your driveway, trim the grass and set outdoor lights on timers. Criminals often target homes that appear empty and therefore maintaining a lived-in look can make a real difference.

When it comes to household safety, think beyond crime, Maduma says. “Turning off your geyser before leaving not only saves you electricity but it prevents damage in the event of overheating or leaks.

“Unplug non-essential appliances, or use surge protectors for devices like TVs, fridges and Wi-Fi routers to guard against unexpected power surges. Clear gutters and drains to prevent water damage from heavy summer rains and ensure your pool pump is on a safe timer setting.

“These risk preventative measures can prevent both theft-related and accidental damage while you are away.”

Check your cover before you check out

While you cannot predict every risk, you can control how prepared you are, Maduma says. “Start by checking that your home’s security measures are in proper working order. Alarm systems should be fully functional and connected to armed response at all times.

“Test your electric fence, motion sensors and beams and make sure to replace any faulty batteries or wiring. These checks show that you exercised your duty of care, which is something insurers expect when assessing claims.

“You should review both home contents cover and homeowners cover before the festive season starts. Home contents cover protects your personal possessions and valuables inside the house and buildings cover protects the physical structure of your house. These are essential if your property suffers during a burglary.

“Take time to ensure your policy reflects the current replacement value of your belongings. Many homeowners underestimate how much it costs to replace everything they own. It is also very important to know what exclusions are in play and could potentially affect a claim. If you recently bought new valuables, such as a phone or laptop, make sure they are specified on your policy.”

He says a simple way to stay organised is to create a home inventory system. Make a list of all your possessions and keep proof of ownership for all of your valuables. Take selfies with your valuables, as this provides timestamped evidence that you own those items.