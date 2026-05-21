‘Charity can never replace economic justice’: Fawu demands R3 000 vouchers for Shoprite workers

"As the biggest food retailer in South Africa, Shoprite carries a social and moral responsibility towards the working class and the poor. Instead, the company continues to enrich shareholders and executives," Fawu says.

Amid high unemployment rates, the state of poverty, hunger and inequality amongst many other socio-economic and global issues, South Africans bear the weight of it all, as citizens struggle to keep their heads above water, amid price increases.

The Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu), an affiliated organisation of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), has raised serious funding concerns and demanded that all Shoprite Checkers workers receive a R3 000 voucher to help with the financial burdens they face during this costly time.

Fawu on Wednesday said Shoprite continues to enrich shareholders and executives while consumers and employees are forced to choose between food, transport, electricity and school expenses.

“As the biggest food retailer in South Africa, Shoprite carries a social and moral responsibility towards the working class and the poor.”

“Instead, the company continues to enrich shareholders and executives while consumers are forced to choose between food, transport, electricity and school expenses,” Fawu said.

‘Charity can never replace economic justice.’

Fawu said that as the largest food retailer in South Africa, Shoprite has a social and moral responsibility towards the working class and the poor.

It said food prices remain unaffordable for many South Africans, especially low-income earners, the unemployed, pensioners, and workers earning the minimum wage.

“Charity can never replace economic justice,” Fawu says.

Fawu has firmly rejected the attempt made by major retailers to hide behind limited Corporate Social Investment (CSI) programmes, while continuing to accumulate large profits from poor communities.

Serious Concerns

The organisation has noted with serious concern that Shoprite reportedly makes approximately R20 million in profits per day, while millions go hungry.

It is also alleged that the CEO of Shoprite, Pieter Engelbrecht, reportedly earns R87 million a year, while many of the employees survive on wages that do not meet the cost of living.

Fawu said Shoprite refuses to disclose its profit margins on essential food items despite the public’s concern over the excessive pricing of staple foods.

Management must:

Fawu has requested the following immediate demands before management at Shoprite Checkers:

A significant reduction in prices of essential and staple food items across all Shoprite, Checkers and Usave stores.

Full transparency regarding profit margins on essential food products.

An immediate improvement in wages and working conditions for retail employees

The introduction of a R3 000 monthly food voucher for all workers employed by Shoprite Checkers, including those in Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, and all subsidiaries, to assist workers and their families who bear the brunt of the food and cost-of-living crisis.

Meaningful engagement with trade unions and community formations fighting against hunger and poverty.

‘Food is a basic human right’

The constitutional right to sufficient food and basic nutrition cannot coexist with excessive profiteering from essential food items, as emphasised in the release.

“Food is not a luxury; it is a basic human right.”

In support of World Hunger Day, which takes place on 28 May 2026, Fawu agrees with the mass mobilisation #FoodPriceMustFall, called by the Union Against Hunger.

Fawu fully supports the growing campaign and planned mass action over the escalating food crisis facing millions of working-class and poor households in South Africa.

Fawu believes that no worker employed in the food retail sector should go hungry, while corporations generate billions in profits.

The organisation has called on workers, communities, progressive organisations and all defenders of social justice to unite in the struggle against hunger, exploitation and corporate greed.

“Injury to one is an injury to all,” Fawu concluded.

The Citizen has reached out to Shoprite headquarters for a comment from CEO Pieter Engelbrecht on the matter, but no sufficient response has been received. Any updates regarding the dispute will be updated once received.