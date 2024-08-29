Beware of fake fundraisers for arrested Telegram CEO

People have received emails that falsely claim to be fundraising for Durov's legal defense and a global awareness campaign.

Scammers are always on the lookout for their next paycheque, and this time they are targeting those who are willing to contribute to fundraising initiatives for arrested Telegram founder and CEO, Pavel Durov.

Global cybersecurity company, Kaspersky says it has been informed that scammers have taken advantage of Durov’s arrest by launching a spam campaign.

Email security expert at Kaspersky, Andrey Kovtun says people have received emails that falsely claim to be fundraising for Durov’s legal defense and a global awareness campaign.

Durov was arrested on Saturday in France, on accusations of failing to moderate criminal activity on the platform.

Fundraiser for Telegram CEO

Kovtun adds that they are currently monitoring an active spam campaign with several letter variations that follow a similar pattern.

“In these scams, fraudsters impersonate human rights organisations, claiming they are committed to securing Durov’s freedom and protecting global human rights.”

It is understood that scammers urge recipients of the emails to contribute to the fundraiser by donating to one of several specified cryptocurrency wallets. However, Durov’s team is not aware of any fundraising campaign.

To bypass spam filters, scammers use different wording, avoid repetition, and use synonyms like ‘help’ and ‘support’ or ‘donate’ and ‘raise’.

“Additionally, the name of the supposed funding organisation changes with each email—some claim to represent the Human Rights Defenders Network (HRDN), while others impersonate the Digital Rights Advocacy Network (DRAN).”

Subject: Human Rights Under Threat: Help Us Free Pavel Durov



Dear Human Rights Defender,

Pavel Durov, the man behind Telegram, has been unjustly detained in France. His arrest is not just a personal attack—it’s a strike against the very essence of human rights and freedoms.



We, the Human Rights Defenders Network (HRDN), are committed to securing Pavel’s freedom and protecting the rights of individuals around the world. But we need your help to do so.



Please consider supporting our campaign by donating to our wallets:



BTC wallet: 16U8JGEMdRXjdF*************

ETH (or any ERC-20 tokens such a USDT): 0x2532F8f63***********

TRX (or any TRC-20 tokens such a USDT): TBPoW1hmGT53ofRiW*************



Your contribution will help fund legal efforts and a global campaign to raise awareness about this critical issue. Together, we can ensure that Pavel Durov is freed and that human rights are upheld.



In solidarity,

Human Rights Defenders Network (HRDN)

#FreeDurov An example of a spam letter pretending to be a fundraiser for Pavel Durov. Supplied

‘Your vigilance can protect you’

“It’s crucial to think critically and double-check before sending money to any donation projects,” adds Kovtun.

There must always be official communications and verified news sources about fundraisers of this nature.

He advises the public to never trust emails written in primitive language and format, especially when the official team has not announced any fundraising efforts. “Your vigilance can protect you from falling victim to scams.”

Tips: How to avoid falling for fake fundraiser scams

It is important to verify the source before donating or sharing personal information. You can do this by checking the organisation’s official website or contact them directly to confirm.

Look out for red flags such as the use of poor grammar, unusual formatting, or urgent language. Scammers often use these tactics to create a sense of urgency and bypass your critical thinking.

Double-check URLs and email addresses as scammers usually create fake websites or email addresses that look similar to legitimate ones.

Be cautious with cryptocurrency donations. Cryptocurrency transactions are irreversible, making them a popular choice for scammers.

