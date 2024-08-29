Drug busts: Police discover R3m heroine and R1.5m dagga in a ‘fuel tank’

Drugs worth millions seized in separate drug busts.

The TMPD Drug Unit members responded on a tip-off about a vehicle that was transporting dagga. Dagga with an estimated street value of R1, 5M was found inside the vehicle, and two suspects were arrested. Image: TMPD X Page

In a drug bust in Centurion, two men have been arrested in Samrand after being found with a shipment of dagga worth just over a million rands.

The Tshwane Metro Police on Wednesday confiscated the dagga shipment estimated at the value of R1.5 million.

The shipment was being transported in a trailer under the guise of a fuel tank.

Police cut off the vehicle on the N1 while it was heading to Johannesburg.

According to Tshwane Metro Police Chief Yolanda Faro, they acted on a tip-off.

“Although we have not weighed it yet, the dagga is estimated to be around 1.5 million. We want to send a very harsh message to the drug smugglers that we will not leave any stone unturned,” she said.

TMPD major dagga bust.



TMPD major dagga bust.

R3 million worth of drugs

In a separate drug bust on Tuesday, the South African Police Service (Saps) in Durban arrested two undocumented persons for possession and dealing in drugs in two separate incidents.

The two suspects appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

R2 million rand drug bust

“Police were conducting an operation when they gathered intelligence about a man who was selling drugs and the information was immediately operationalised,” said Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

The 34-year-old suspect was found with 900 heroine capsules when the police searched his vehicle.

Additionally, more pills of the same kind and powder were found at his place of residence on Sphiwe Zuma Avenue in Umbilo.

Netshiunda said the drugs were estimated to be worth R2 million in street value.

“The 34-year-old suspect was duly arrested and charged with possession and dealing in drugs as well as being in the country illegally,” he said.

R1 million rand drug bust

Police staked out a 38-year-old illegal immigrant after he was suspected of being involved in narcotics-related activities.

The suspect was apprehended after he was found in possession of heroin powder in Berea, Durban.

“Further investigations pointed to his apartment on Riley Road in Essenwood where a search was conducted, leading to the recovery of more heroin powder worth a street value of approximately R1 million.”

