TikTok launches advisory council to boost safety in Africa

TikTok has taken major steps to boost safety on its platform across sub-Saharan Africa with the launch of its Safety Advisory Council.

This announcement was made at TikTok’s Safety Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.

The short video platform said it has partnered with policymakers, members from academia, NGOs and community leaders with the aim of collaborating to ensure a secure and positive platform.

TikTok’s Safety Advisory Council

Since 2020, TikTok has established nine regional Safety Advisory Councils alongside the US Content Advisory Council, each composed of experts in areas such as youth safety, free expression, and hate speech.

TikTok said the councils play a vital role in shaping its policies, product features, and safety processes, ensuring the platform remains responsive to evolving challenges.

“The newly launched sub-Saharan Africa Safety Advisory Council will further this effort by bringing together local experts who will collaborate with TikTok to develop forward-looking policies and address regional safety concerns.

“Their input will help TikTok manage current issues and anticipate future challenges, reinforcing the platform’s commitment to user safety and fostering a positive online environment,” TikTok said.

South Africa

Members of the Safety Advisory Council in sub-Saharan Africa hail from several African countries including Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya with one from the UK.

South Africa’s Professor Guy Berger, from Rhodes University, is also on the council.

Valiant Richey, Global Head of Outreach and Partnerships, Trust and Safety at TikTok, said the launch of the sub-Saharan Africa Safety Advisory Council demonstrates its commitment to including expert African voices in their trust and safety work.

“This group of leaders was chosen for their broad range of expertise and experience, and we look forward to working with them over the coming years.”

#SaferTogether

This iteration of the #SaferTogether campaign is designed to promote a basic understanding of the platform’s community guidelines and safety features.

This initiative will include workshops, social media outreach, and partnerships with key stakeholders to raise awareness about the importance of following TikTok’s community standards. The campaign aims to foster a collaborative effort to ensure a secure environment for creative expression.

Safaricom, which has been a long-standing strategic partner of TikTok, expressed support for the platform’s recent efforts to enhance online safety in Africa.

“Having witnessed the announcement of the TikTok Safety Advisory Council and the launch of the #SaferTogether campaign, we commend TikTok’s efforts in bringing together various stakeholders for a common goal – ensuring online safety and promoting the safe use of its platform across Africa,” said Fawzia Ali, Chief Consumer Business Officer, Safaricom PLC.

