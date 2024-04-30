Looking for a job? Beware of these job scams and update your CV

With an unemployment figure of 32.1%, many qualified people cannot find jobs and job scammers are waiting with their bait.

South Africans are desperate to find jobs and scammers are cashing in on their desperation. Therefore, it is important to be careful of jobs scams when you are hunting for a job. These tips from the business building experts at Wix.com should help you spot the scammers:

Vague job descriptions with promises that are too good to be true are often job scams

A legitimate job description will clearly spell out the job duties and not leave you guessing about what the role entails or what your day-to-day tasks will involve. Job listings that advertise extravagant benefits, short working hours and sky-high pay while requiring little to no experience should ring alarm bells for potential scams.

While remote jobs are increasingly common today, scammers often dangle buzzwords like ‘flexible’, ‘work at home’ or ‘earn RXXX’ to lure unwitting candidates. Steer clear of job postings that give the impression of get-rich-quick schemes. If an offer appears too good to be true, it probably is.

Bogus web addresses devised to deceive could also be job scams

Nearly three million new phishing and fake websites were spotted in the first half of 2023. Job scammers often utilise counterfeit company website URLs in their postings to create an air of legitimacy.

Examine the domain name for any subtle variations and check the domain age, as fake websites typically have short lifespans. Take that extra step to investigate its online presence and the LinkedIn profiles of its employees. A reputable company usually has an official website and active social media accounts.

Unprofessional communication with poor language quality are signs of job scams

Be sceptical about unorthodox job application methods and communication via messaging apps, as scammers often exploit these platforms to conceal their identity, Wix.com, says. Legitimate organisations typically refrain from using personal emails for job-related communication, deeming it unprofessional and would always ask for face-to-face or Zoom interviews to properly evaluate candidates.

Also be wary of job postings riddled with multiple grammatical errors, spelling mistakes and incomplete sentences, as trustworthy companies are unlikely to risk their reputation by publishing sloppy job postings.

Unsolicited job offers that fall right into your lap

Imagine seeing an email or message from a recruiter offering you a job out of the blue and then hold your excitement and proceed with caution. In recent tactics, fraudsters have been known to impersonate reputable companies, sometimes even using the names of real recruiters to establish trust.

These offers often arrive through social media platforms like Whatsapp, Telegram, or Facebook, promising lucrative job opportunities without requiring you to go through the typical application process and stages of interviews. Such unexpected offers should strike you as a red flag, Wix.com says.

Listings involving money changing hands

Fraudsters often find ways to charm hopeful jobseekers into paying for seemingly reasonable items like training materials, certifications, ‘work from home kits’, office supplies and software. However, remember, you are looking for a job to get paid, not to pay the company for a job.

Legitimate hiring managers will not require candidates to shell out money for training or application fees. Be cautious if a company requests your personal bank account information upfront. Sensitive information should not be a part of the early recruitment stage. Move on with your job search and steer clear of these requests.

How to draft the perfect CV

The days are gone when a black and white CV would suffice. In today’s fiercely competitive job market you have to do a lot more to ensure your CV stands out. According to Wix.com you can follow these steps to ensure your online CV will ensure you are the top candidate.

Customise your CV to reflect your personality

Your CV should never be cookie-cutter. Avoid generic formats and stand out by presenting a functional and visually appealing online CV. With plenty of free and professional CV website templates available online, simply pick one that resonates with your style and profession, then tailor it to showcase your skills and experiences.

Depending on your preferences, consider whether a long scrolling one pager for a quick overview, or an extensive website with dedicated pages for different projects would best align with your needs.

Optimise for SEO and mobile friendliness

It is also important to boost the visibility and accessibility of your online CV by optimising it for search engines (SEO) and mobile phones. Choose a relevant domain name and incorporate strategic keywords throughout your resume to improve its ranking on search result pages and attract prospective recruiters.

Additionally, ensure that your resume website is mobile-friendly. A responsive design will provide a seamless user experience across different devices, increasing the likelihood of engagement from potential employers.

Adding the relevant resume sections

Ensure your resume website has all relevant sections just as you would include in a traditional resume – skills, education, experience, personal interests and projects – to provide an accurate representation of your qualifications and achievements.

Remember, readability is key. A good resume should always feature an inviting homepage that serves as the initial impression for recruiters. It should be both eye-catching and informative to entice visitors to delve deeper and learn out more about you.