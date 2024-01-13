Deciding on a career? Why not become a nurse?

The country needs nurses and young people who decide on a career in nursing will make a significant contribution to professional healthcare.

Thousands of matrics are deciding on a career this time of year. Becoming a nurse or healthcare professional could be a fulfilling career for people who like to care for others.

As she watched nurses compassionately care for her ill father, Puleng Malinga, clinic divisional manager for Dis-Chem Baby City and Dis-Chem Pharmacies, was profoundly moved and that experience ignited her passion for caregiving.

This experience that instilled in her a powerful sense of purpose and a desire to give back to others in need, marked the beginning of her nursing journey. Malinga studied general nursing science, psychiatric nursing and midwifery community nursing at Ann Latsky Nursing College from 2008 to 2011 before she dedicated her career to providing compassionate and holistic care to her patients.

Malinga now oversees more than 200 nurses from 145 clinics across Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, Gqebherha, North West, the East Rand and Johannesburg South. She also participates in community health initiatives and outreach programmes.

She says her journey, that started in Boksburg, not only shaped her character, but also fuelled her drive to provide the highest level of care and service to the community.

ALSO READ: Want to make a meaningful difference? A career in social work could be for you

Improving well-being of patients

“My motivation is rooted in being the best version of myself and a deep understanding of the difference that healthcare professionals can make in people’s lives.” She says her dedication to her role as clinic divisional manager is driven by her desire to continue a legacy and commitment to improving the well-being of patients.

Malinga says her leadership style is collaborative and empathetic and she tries to lead her team by example as well as passion and a strong sense of purpose.

“I believe in ongoing training and ensure that my nurses are equipped to offer comprehensive services in clinics throughout South Africa by conducting weekly meetings to address the clinics’ tracker status and foster a culture of excellence and professional advancement.”

She says she is driven by a patient-centred approach, that means understanding that each patient is unique and deserves personalised care.

“I am motivated by making a meaningful impact on the lives of those I serve and I am deeply committed to providing top quality healthcare services, ensuring that every patient receives the best possible care and experiences positive health outcomes.”

The ever-evolving healthcare landscape motivates Malinga to stay updated with the latest industry trends and technologies and the opportunity to implement innovative solutions to improve patient care inspires her.