Didn’t receive Sars auto-assessment notice? You can now file for tax return

From 15 July 2024 non-provisional taxpayers can file for their tax returns.

As the South African Revenue Service (Sars) has concluded its auto-assessment notices for taxpayers eligible for tax returns, those who did not receive notices can start filing for returns as of Monday, 15 July.

Non-provisional taxpayers can file for returns until 21 October 2024. Provisional taxpayers can file for returns till 20 January 2025. The tax season for trusts will begin on 16 September 2024 and end on 20 January.

Who is eligible for tax returns for tax year 1 March 2023 to 29 February 2024?

Sars says those who are eligible for tax returns are people who have tax deductions and rebates, like travel expenses for work purposes or certain types of donations; People who hold any funds in foreign currency or assets outside South Africa that have a combined total value of more than R250 000 at any stage during the tax year; people who have made contributions to a registered retirement fund; self-employed individuals and business owners who have deducted legitimate business expenses from their taxable income.

When will people receive their refund?

Anyone due for a refund from Sars will receive it within 72 hours of issuing an assessment. Sars says a refund will take longer than 72 hours if one’s banking details are incorrect, or there are outstanding returns, taxes, required documents or information.

Taxpayers can update their information on the Sars app. To be able to successfully submit your eFiling or update information, one needs to install the latest version of the app. Or directly access eFiling from sarsefiling.co.za and not through a saved or Google link. If an issue with an app continues, Sars advises the user to delete and reinstall the app.

Delays might be experienced during the tax season

Sars head of media, Siphithi Sibeko told The Citizen that taxpayers can expect to experience delays at call centres during the beginning and the end of the tax season. Taxpayers usually rush to get their filing done early or leave it for the last minute.

He said in addition to people calling Sars during the season are those who are not required to file a return, but still calling for enquiries.