Don’t go broke this festive by trying to prove you love your family

Here are tips to help people spend responsibly this festive season

South Africa’s middle class faces a festive financial trap as family expectations, R30 petrol and the threat of another interest rate hike collide.

As South Africa hurtles toward December, millions of middle-class households are bracing for an unprecedented end-of-year financial squeeze.

Between high interest rates, limited fuel relief, and the intense emotional and financial weight of returning home as the family provider, the festive season is shaping up to be a debt trap for many.

Pressure on one person during festive

Sebastien Alexanderson, head of National Debt Advisors (NDA), warns that family responsibilities, expensive fuel, higher borrowing costs, and Black Friday spending could leave already stretched households starting 2027 under even greater financial pressure.

“There’s a particular kind of pressure that comes with being the person in the family who has made it,” says Alexanderson.

“Everyone sees the car you drive, the job you have and the clothes you wear. What they don’t see is the bond, the school fees, the credit cards and how little of your salary is actually left at the end of the month.”

The festive salary that belongs to everyone

With unemployment at 33.6% in South Africa, employed family members may be expected to contribute to food, electricity, transport, celebrations or relatives facing financial difficulties.

These contributions are often meaningful and deeply valued. But when obligations extend beyond what someone can reasonably afford, they can become a source of financial anxiety, guilt and resentment.

“The hardest part is that people don’t want to disappoint their families,” Alexanderson explains.

“How do you tell your mother you can’t afford Christmas groceries? How do you tell your siblings you can’t contribute this year? For someone who has worked hard to improve their circumstances, saying no can feel like letting everyone down, and that’s where we see the most people turn to credit.”

Travelling can be a headache

Alexanderson adds that a Christmas road trip can cost thousands before the celebrations even begin. The cost of simply getting home is another burden facing families this December.

Despite the government’s temporary fuel levy intervention, petrol prices fell by just one cent per litre on 4 November. Gauteng motorists still pay about R30.24 per litre for 95 unleaded petrol.

“For a family travelling 1 200 kilometres return in a vehicle that consumes eight litres per 100 kilometres, fuel alone could cost about R2 903. That excludes toll fees, meals, accommodation, vehicle wear and tear, and the additional journeys often made while visiting relatives.”

Black Friday

With Black Friday on 27 November, NDA warns consumers against discounts that lead to debt they cannot afford.

According to World Wide Worx, South African online retailers offering Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) surged from 15.9% in 2025 to 54.7% in 2026. While often advertised as interest-free, BNPL can encourage shoppers to spend over 35% more, committing future salaries to festive purchases.

“A television may be 30% cheaper, but financing it could cost you far more. Retailers sell the excitement of a discount; your credit provider sends the bill in January,” warns Alexanderson.

“December’s biggest financial mistake is spending January’s salary before it arrives.”

Stokvel payouts

Stokvel payouts offer families much-needed festive relief, reflecting the value of collective saving and financial discipline. However, Alexanderson cautions against spending the entire payout on celebrations.

“Stokvels show how South Africans plan ahead and support one another. The challenge is balancing festive expectations with household needs. Saving a portion for January’s school expenses and debit orders can make all the difference.”

Four ways to avoid a Black Tax Christmas debt hangover

Alexanderson offered the following tips to help people to spend this festive season responsibly: