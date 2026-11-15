Five budget moves to make as year-end pressure builds

Here are steps to avoid starting 2027 under financial pressure.

South Africans are heading into December with several new pressures to absorb. November fuel prices remain steep, and December forecasts don’t look promising.

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) hiked interest rates at its last meeting, and it seems the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has only two options for its final meeting of 2026: hold or hike.

All this comes as Black Friday and festive spending loom, with January’s school and household costs not far behind.

Finchoice Chief Operating Officer Craig Whittaker gives five practical moves South Africans can make now to avoid starting 2027 under financial pressure.

Put October to January on one page

He advises putting down the income you expect in each month alongside the larger costs you already know are coming. Include any one-off expenses as well as the regular debit orders that will continue through December.

“An early December salary can be deceptive. It lands before Christmas, but for some households it has to last close to six weeks before the next payday.

“By then, January costs are already waiting. This longer gap between paydays can put extra pressure on households after the festive season,” adds Whittaker.

Turn increases into rands

Whittaker notes that medical schemes are moving through the annual process of setting contributions and benefits for 2027. The Council for Medical Schemes’ 2027 guidance said proposed changes should be affordable to members as well as financially sustainable.

“When a new medical scheme or insurance amount comes through, look at the rand difference and what it does to the rest of your monthly budget. A small percentage increase can still take a noticeable bite out of the money left over. If the new amount no longer fits comfortably, look at your options early rather than waiting until a payment is missed,” he says.

“If you have variable-rate debt, check what the latest rate increase does to your repayment and update your budget accordingly. The next MPC decision is scheduled for 19 November, so households with variable-rate debt should keep an eye on whether their repayment assumptions need to be updated again.”

Decide what December can cost before Black Friday

Whittaker advises setting the amount you can afford to spend over the festive period before promotions begin.

“A discount only helps if you need the item and have planned for the cost. For planned Black Friday purchases, tools such as buy now pay later (BNPL) can help spread the cost across more than one pay cycle rather than absorbing the full expense at once.

“The key is to factor each instalment into your budget upfront, so you know what is already committed in the months ahead.”

He highlights that Black Friday is easy to manage if you know what you can spend before you start browsing for deals. Otherwise, discounts can end up setting your budget.

Give January some money now

Whittaker advises setting some money aside to reduce the pressure when school and household costs return together.

“If you expect a bonus or additional income, decide in advance how much to set aside for January rather than leaving the full amount available for December.

“Setting January’s money aside before festive spending begins can help you start the New Year without immediately having to catch up,” he adds.

Know what kind of shortfall you have

“As you plan the months ahead, pay attention to where the pressure in your budget is coming from,” says Whittaker.

“There is an important difference between needing to cover a specific, once-off expense and finding that your regular monthly expenses consistently exceed your income.”

He adds that if the household budget comes up short every month, the problem needs a different response.

“Review what can be postponed, reduced or adjusted before adding another repayment. If credit is appropriate for a once-off need, understand the full cost, when repayment is due and what that will leave available next month. Avoid making December work by piling several repayments into January.”