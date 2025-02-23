Need a salary increase? Don’t make these mistakes when asking for one

Asking for a salary increase does not have to be such a stressful event – provided you are prepared and know how to do it right.

Most people find it very difficult to ask their bosses for a salary increase, mainly because they believe the boss will say “no” or even start to question how they earn as much as they already do.

Dr Chris Blair, CEO of remuneration consultancy 21st Century, says negotiating a salary increase is a crucial career skill, yet many employees make mistakes that weaken their chances of success.

“In South Africa, where structured HR policies typically govern pay progression, employees must approach salary discussions strategically. Industry dynamics also play a role in how salary negotiations unfold, requiring tailored approaches.”

Blair says common mistakes people make when asking for an increase include being unprepared with no justification, wrong timing, comparing yourself to colleagues, being too emotional or confrontational and ignoring company and industry performance.

Failing to prepare and provide justification

Many employees ask for increases based on personal financial needs rather than their contributions in the workplace, but employers consider market rates, company performance and individual value. Without data to support your request, you weaken your argument about why you should get a raise.

Choosing the wrong time

Asking for an increase when it is not time for performance reviews or outside budget cycles reduces the likelihood that you will get the increase. HR policies often dictate when increases are considered and therefore you should align your requests accordingly.

Comparing yourself to colleagues

Blair says arguing that a colleague earns more for a similar role simply will not work. “Salary differences arise from experience, qualifications and negotiation skills. A stronger case focuses on your personal contributions.”

You are too emotional or confrontational

If you approach the conversation to ask for a salary increase with entitlement, frustration, or demands, it often backfires. Employers prefer rational, business-oriented discussions, Blair says.

Ignoring company and industry performance

Employees who demand increases despite company-wide financial struggles appear out of touch, Blair warns. He says understanding your employer’s financial position and industry trends is essential.

Blair says when you have made plans to avoid making these mistakes when you ask for a salary increase, you have to prepare for these industry-specific salary negotiation approaches:

Technology sector needs strong negotiators

The tech industry faces skill shortages, leading to competitive salaries and frequent job offers. In this industry employees with in-demand skills have strong negotiation power. Blair says an effective approach will be to emphasise your technical expertise, impact on innovation and industry salary benchmarks. You can also leverage external job offers strategically.

Hospitality sector has tight margins

The hospitality industry often operates on tight margins with lower salaries, making it harder to get a salary increase. Pay structures are also standardised in large hotel chains. Blair says if you work in this sector and want to ask for a salary increase, you should highlight your contribution to service excellence, customer satisfaction scores and revenue contributions.

You should also time your request before peak seasons to increase your success rate.

Manufacturing sector has limited room for individual negotiation

Blair says pay progression in the manufacturing sector is often structured within collective bargaining agreements, with limited room for individual negotiation. Wage increases depend on union negotiations and company performance.

An effective approach would be to frame your request for a salary increase around efficiency improvements, safety records and your contributions to production output. If you work in a non-unionised role, aligning with operational goals is key, he says.

Financial services sector often has structured pay scales

Financial services firms offer structured pay scales but also performance-based bonuses. Compensation aligns with profitability and regulatory constraints.

Blair says an effective approach would include emphasising how you help the firm to make more money, your compliance expertise or your leadership in high-value projects. Benchmarking against market rates within regulated salary bands will strengthens your case.

Are you an executive or general staff?

Blair says executives negotiate increases based on strategic contributions, profit impact and leadership, while general staff typically align their requests with performance metrics and industry benchmarks.

“Executives have greater negotiation leverage, while general employees must navigate structured HR processes.”

Specific considerations in South Africa

In South Africa, Blair says, salary negotiations must account for factors such as labour laws, employment equity policies and industry-specific wage structures. The Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA) and Labour Relations Act (LRA) set minimum wage standards and protect employees from unfair labour practices.

In addition, employment equity regulations require companies to balance salary adjustments with transformation objectives, meaning pay increases must align with broader diversity and inclusion, he says.

“In unionised sectors, such as manufacturing and mining, wage increases are often negotiated collectively rather than individually. In contrast, sectors like financial services and technology provide more room for performance-based salary adjustments.”

Blair points out that you must also consider South Africa’s economic climate, as salary negotiations during economic downturns may be less successful. “Furthermore, skills shortages in industries such as IT, engineering and healthcare increase leverage for employees with specialised expertise.”

He says understanding these national factors ensures that salary increase requests align with legal as well as economic realities.

Use a good story when you ask for a salary increase

Blair suggests that you use a narrative along these lines when you ask for a salary increase:

“I appreciate the opportunities I had in this company and the role I play in achieving our goals. Over the past [X months/years], I contributed by [specific achievements]. My responsibilities have grown and I have taken on additional duties that add value to the company.

“Based on market research and internal benchmarks, I would like to discuss a salary adjustment that reflects my contributions. I am open to discussing how I can further align my work with company priorities to justify this increase.”