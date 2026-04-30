Here’s who paid Bellarmine Mugabe’s R600k fine

The former president's son has publicly apologised for damaging his father's name and the country's reputation

After the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court handed Bellarmine Mugabe, the youngest son of the late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, a R600 000 fine, it has emerged that it was allegedly paid by Zimbabwe’s current president, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mugabe and his cousin, Tobias Matonhodze, received very different sentences during their appearance before the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Mugabe pleaded guilty to contraventions of the Firearm Act and Immigration Act, while Matonhodze admitted to attempted murder and other charges.

Sentence for Bellarmine Mugabe

Magistrate Renier Boshoff sentenced Mugabe to a R600 000 fine or 24 months’ imprisonment, while Matonhodze was handed an effective three‑year jail term.

Mugabe is also to be deported to Zimbabwe immediately, while Matonhodze will serve his sentence in South Africa.

Apology

After the sentencing, Mugabe’s son publicly apologised to Mnangagwa and Zimbabweans for damaging his father’s name and the country’s reputation.

“Today, I apologise to President ED and all law‑abiding Zimbabweans for tarnishing my father’s name and the country’s reputation. I was fined R600 000, which President ED has already paid on my behalf. He warned me not to repeat such behaviour. I will return back to Zimbabwe today,” Mugabe said.

Today, I apologize to President ED and all law-abiding Zimbabweans for tarnishing my father’s name and the country’s reputation. I was fined R600,000, which President ED has already paid on my behalf, he warned me not to repeat such behavior. I will return back to Zimbabwe today. pic.twitter.com/uHBhVN8mDM — CHATUNGA MUGABE (@ChatuBellamine) April 29, 2026

The Citizen has contacted the Zimbabwean consulate in South Africa for comment. This will be included in the story once received.

Reactions

His post has drawn thousands of reactions on X.

“Wait, the same President ED who took over from your father is now your personal benefactor? This post feels like it was written under duress or as part of a deal to let you back into the country. If the fine was paid by the state, that’s public money. If it was personal, that’s even weirder. Tell us the real story,” Lula M wrote on X.

uSakhile was scathing towards Mugabe

“Your father tarnished his own legacy of anti-colonial activism when he destroyed Zimbabwe and needlessly killed thousands of black people. You’ve only proven that the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree, and that equality before the law is but an ideal. Safe travels when you connect to Singapore, where your devil of a mother is.”

However, there was some love for Mugabe.

“We hope you have learned from this. You are welcome back through proper channels and for lawful intention. Your father was our father as well, which makes you a brother. We love you and your people like you loved us,” Mlu wrote.

Controversy

The claim has ignited controversy, with observers noting the political undertones of Mnangagwa’s reported intervention in a case involving the Mugabe family.

The alleged payment underscores the complex ties between Zimbabwe’s ruling elite and Robert Mugabe’s legacy, raising questions about influence, loyalty and blurred lines between state power and personal accountability.

Arrest

Mugabe and Matonhodze were arrested in February after a shooting incident that injured a man believed to be an employee at the Mugabe family residence.

During their earlier appearance, the court heard the victim was to be compensated R400 000.

According to investigators, R250 000 of the compensation has been paid so far.

Authorities have yet to recover the firearm used in the shooting, with the pair accused of concealing the weapon from police.