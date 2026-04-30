WATCH: Military vehicle angers tourists in Kruger Park by ruining leopard sighting

Mixed reactions as a military vehicle is not thrilled to see a leopard in the Kruger National Park

While tourists who visit the Kruger National Park take animal sightings very seriously, a military van did not seem to share the same sentiment.

A video shared on social media shows a military vehicle pushing its way past a leopard as a safari vehicle and four other cars were observing the rare sighting. Although the car went around the leopard, the big cat was visibly disturbed by the vehicle.

Kruger Park’s communication manager Rey Thakhuli told The Citizen he could not comment on the incident as it “has not been reported in our official platforms”. However, Wild Photo Africa Safaris, the tourist company that shared the video, said it had reported the incident to SANParks.

“This is absolutely not okay, and I sincerely hope SANParks will look into incidents like this and take appropriate action,” it said.

WATCH: Leopard sighting in Kruger ruined by military vehicle

‘Shocking and unacceptable’

Wild Photo Africa Safaris called the behaviour of the military vehicle “shocking and unacceptable”.

“The leopard had come out onto the road next to us just a few minutes earlier, giving everyone present a rare and incredibly special experience. We were all positioned calmly and respectfully, allowing the animal space.

“Then a military vehicle came speeding up from behind. The driver only came to a very late stop as he pulled up next to me, and almost immediately proceeded to push past, forcing the leopard off the road in the process.

“He was not held up at the sighting for any prolonged period of time. There was no excuse for the impatience, the lack of respect, or the complete disregard shown toward both the leopard and the visitors who were witnessing a once-in-a-lifetime moment.”

‘Far too common’ in Kruger Park

The tour group added that this type of behaviour has become too common on roads in the Kruger Park.

“Vehicles driven by staff working in and around the park, including taxis, police vehicles, military vehicles, and even park-related transport, often seem to show little respect for wildlife or for guests who are quietly enjoying a sighting.”

Wild Photo Africa Safaris said it often sees vehicles approach animal sightings at high speed in the national park.

“Just last week, we also witnessed a SANParks bus approaching a hyena sighting where we were sitting with guests. Instead of slowing down, the driver blew the horn at the hyenas on the road, causing them to scatter in fear. What message does this send to international visitors, local guests, and everyone who comes to Kruger to experience and respect the bush?

“The amount of roadkill on some of these roads is deeply concerning and, in many cases, appears to be linked to speeding and reckless driving by people who should know better.”

There were mixed reactions to the social media post. Some lamented how such incidents are sending the wrong message to potential visitors of the parks and how wildlife is in danger. Others, however, said they didn’t think the military vehicle had done anything wrong.

SANParks warns tourists

The incident comes just weeks after SANParks warned visitors about reckless behaviour in the Kruger Park.

The warning came after two videos were shared of tourists behaving dangerously.

In the first video, a tourist is seen stepping out of his car to photograph a lion, while the second shows a man leaving his car and walking directly towards an elephant.

At the time, Thakhuli said that while such behaviour is a serious concern in the park.

“On entry into the parks, guests are issued a poster that has the rules of the park. We urge visitors to familiarise themselves with these rules. Rules need to be followed,” he said.