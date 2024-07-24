How to save your business from burning down

Automatic fire sprinkler systems are gaining popularity from many businesses as they significantly reduce the potential damage caused by fires.

Some businesses have struggled to fully recover after a fire incident, leading to financial instability and retrenchments.

Commercial fires are not only one of the largest contributing factors to financial loss for businesses, but they also threaten lives and severely impact operations.

Thabo Twalo, Chief Underwriting Officer at Santam Broker Solutions says businesses face devasting knock-on effects due to the damages caused by the commercial fires.

He views automatic fire sprinklers as the safest option for businesses to mitigate the damages caused by commercial fires.

Quoting the 2022/2023 Santam Insurance Barometer report, he says they have seen an increase in fire-related claims from businesses. he says this makes commercial fire the biggest risk for businesses from an insurer claims perspective.

Safer option = automatic fire sprinkler system

Twalo says automatic fire sprinkler systems are gaining popularity amongst businesses, as they have become an essential fire line of defence based on the proven capability to significantly reduce the potential damage caused by fires.

He describes an automatic fire sprinkler system as a pressurised water supply and distribution system developed according to specific fire design codes and standards. Many businesses in warehouses, manufacturing plants, hotels as well as large office buildings have these systems.

“The main components of a fire sprinkler system comprise water supply pipework and a network of sprinkler heads that activate in the event of a fire, releasing water from the system to extinguish the fire below,” says Twalo.

Regulations guiding the use of Fire Sprinkler Systems

“Section 17 of the South African Building Act, the National Building Regulations and Directives provide “for the requirements with which buildings shall comply in so far as precautionary measures against fires or other emergencies are concerned, including the resistance of buildings against the outbreak and spreading of fires, the protection of the occupants or users of buildings or other persons against fires, the aids or other installations to be in buildings for the combating or prevention of fires and for the vacating of such buildings in cases of fires or other emergencies.”

Twalo says the installation of passive fire protection like smoke detectors and automatic sprinklers in buildings and houses has become a global norm.

The automatic fire sprinkler systems’ designs and installations are done in line with the proven standards, codes and rules based on fire tests.

In South Africa, the minimum legal requirement for sprinklers is prescribed by and contained in:

The National Building Regulations and Building Standards Act No. 103 of 1977

Code of Practice for the Application of the National Building Regulations Part T of SANS 10400

SABS 0287 – Automatic Sprinkler installation for firefighting purposes

Advantage of fire sprinkler systems

He says these systems are reliable and cost-effective fire control methods, fire sprinkler systems are generally easily installed and maintained. They are designed to react promptly and automatically in the event of a fire, irrespective of the time of day, without the need for human intervention or having to navigate safety considerations.