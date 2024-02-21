Inflation increases again in January

Inflation increased in the first month of the year after easing to 5.1% in December from 5.5% in November and 5.9% in October.

Inflation increased again in January from 5.1% in December to 5.3%, mainly due to increases in the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing and utilities, miscellaneous goods and services and transport.

According to Statistics SA, food and non-alcoholic beverages increased 7.2% and contributed 1.3 percentage points, housing and utilities increased 5.7% and contributed 1.3 percentage points, miscellaneous goods and services increased 5.4% and contributed 0.8 of a percentage point and transport increased 4.6% and contributed 0.7 of a percentage point.

In January 2024, the annual inflation rate for goods was 6.6%, up from 6.4% in December 2023 and for services it was 4.0%, up from 3.8% in December 2023.

