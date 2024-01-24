Inflation lower in December and lower for 2023 than in 2022

Inflation decreased in December in line with economists’ expectations which is good news for the repo rate that will be announced tomorrow.

Annual consumer price inflation decreased further in December, easing to 5,1% from 5,5% in November and 5,9% in October, while the consumer price index was unchanged compared to November.

The average inflation rate for 2023 was 6,0%, much lower than 2022’s 6,9% after being relatively high in the first five months of the year, with the headline rate consistently above 6,0%. Inflation eased below this level for the remaining seven months of the year. The highest inflation reading in 2023 was 7,1% in March and the lowest 4,7%, recorded in July.

Product categories ending the year with annual rates higher than 6,0% in December were food and non-alcoholic beverages (8,5%), restaurants and hotels (7,0%) and health (6,5%).

