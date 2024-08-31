How much does mileage matter when buying a used car?

Do you know how the mileage on a used car should influence your decision when you get new wheels?

Everybody knows that it is important to check the odometer when you want to buy a used car. A car’s condition also depends on how far it was driven and cars with a higher mileage are usually cheaper to buy. But just how much should the mileage influence your decision?

What qualifies as low, medium or high kilometres? Sumarie Greybe, co-founder of Naked Insurance, says an average car does around 15 000 km per year. You can divide the car’s metre reading by its age to determine whether it has done a lot of mileage for its age or not.

Low kilometres: A vehicle with under 100 000 km on the clock is generally regarded as relatively new and should offer many more kilometres of reliable service.

Medium kilometres: Cars with 100 000 to 150 000 km on their odometers fit into this category. They can still be in good condition if they have been reliably serviced and maintained.

High kilometres: A car with more than 150 000km on the odometer has done high mileage. Many components will be reaching the end of their lifespan, but a model with a solid maintenance history and a reputation for longevity could still keep going for tens of thousands of kilometres.

Mileage matters, years not so much

If you have to choose between a newer car with higher mileage or a slightly older one with less mileage, which one is the right choice when you buy a used car? Greybe says in many instances an older car with fewer kilometres, a careful previous owner and a full service record can be a better buy than a newer car with higher mileage.

“That three-year-old car with 90 000 km on the clock has probably endured a lot of wear and tear in its short life. It may have been a corporate fleet car or a former rental vehicle driven hard by numerous different drivers. By contrast, a seven-year-old car with only 70 000km might have had one owner who really looked after it. It could be in better condition.”

What to look for in different mileage ranges

If you are buying a car newer than three or four years old, look for one with less than 100 000 km on the clock. It should have plenty of lifespan to go, Greybe says.

Getting something older? She says 100 000 to 150 000 km is fine if the car has been looked after. “You should be able to find a well-maintained and reliable car. This can help you get a good balance between cost and reliability.”

If you consider a car with over 150 000 km on the clock, Greybe’s advice is to insist on seeing the full service history. “You might be able to get a bargain if it is a brand known to keep going forever. Nonetheless, such a car will probably need more frequent repairs and preventative maintenance.”

Mileage on a used car matters but it is not everything

Lower mileage often means fewer problems and more life left in the car but there are other key factors to think about:

What is the maintenance history of the car? Greybe says first prize is finding a car with a full service history. Regular maintenance and routine services in line with manufacturer guidelines should prolong a car’s life.

What sort of reputation does the make and model have for durability? “Some car brands are known for their reliability, even when the vehicle is older. They are made to last and run smoothly even with high mileage. A bit of research will help you identify these makes and models.

How did the previous owner drive the car? Greybe says a car mostly driven for long distances may age more gracefully than one used mostly for short commutes in heavy traffic.

How many previous owners did the car have? “If the car had one owner for more than four years, chances are they were happy with the car and looked after it. Multiple owners might suggest less consistent maintenance, but that is not always the case.

Regardless of the kilometres, get the car inspected by a trusted mechanic before you buy, Greybe says. “They can give you a report about the general condition of the car and potential issues such as engine wear, transmission issues, or previous accident damage. This service is well worth the money because it can save you from grief and costs down the road.”