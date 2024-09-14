Ford Figo most popular used hatchback for under R100k

VW Polo and Polo Vivo, Ford Fiesta, Renault Kwid and Hyundai i10 also sought after.

The Ford Figo won’t break the bank if you are shopping for a used car on a budget. Picture: Ford

While new vehicle prices grow faster than the average salary increase, there are still plenty of decent pre-owned cars available for buyers on a tight budget.

Hatchbacks offer the most value and based on AutoTrader used car sales data for the first seven months of 2024, The Citizen Motoring takes a look at the most popular pre-owned models at under R100 000.

Ford Figo tops list

With an average selling price of R83 302 and registration age of 11 years, the Ford Figo tops the list. Average mileage was 134 071, while the now discontinued hatch has a rand per kilometre cost of R0.62.

“With the cost of living soaring, many South Africans are feeling the pinch in all aspects, including purchasing a car. But our used car sales data shows us that many appealing used hatchbacks can be found for less than R100 000,” said George Mienie AutoTrader CEO.

“In the case of the top 10 best-selling hatches under this price limit, all vehicles boast a monthly repayment of less than R2 000. And a maximum average Rand per kilometre cost of R1.06. This makes them ideal for young drivers and those watching their budgets.”

Popular Polo pair

The Ford Fiesta, which went out of production last year, also features on the list, albeit slightly older with an average age of registration that is 13 years old. At 141 064km average mileage was also, but with the price being slightly lower than the Ford Figo at R82 870.

No list of local hatchbacks can be complete with the ever-popular VW Polo and Polo Vivo. The classy hatchbacks are likely to be from an older generation, with an average registration age of 15 and 11 years respectively.

Like the Ford Figo and Fiesta and VW Polo and Polo Vivo, Renault also has two entries in the Kwid and Sandero.

Top 10 used hatchbacks below R100k

Ford Figo (R83 302, 134 071km, 11 years) Volkswagen Polo Vivo (R89 639, 129 046km, 11 years) Ford Fiesta (R82 870, 141 064km, 13 years) Renault Kwid (R86 893, 81 781km, 5 years) Hyundai i10 (R86 806, 131 563km, 12 years) Kia Picanto (R82 828, 128 519km, 11 years) Hyundai i20 (R85 661, 129 617km, 12 years) Chevrolet Spark (R76 972, 142 959km, 12 years) Volkswagen Polo (R87 084, 169 679km, 15 years) Renault Sandero (R77 042, 140 146km, 11 years)

