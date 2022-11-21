Ina Opperman
Business Journalist
4 minute read
21 Nov 2022
5:44 pm
Personal Finance

Political issues becoming a growing risk to your personal finances

Ina Opperman

What makes consumer finances more vulnerable? Are the only risks related to increasing prices or also politicians’ don’t care attitude?

consumer finances
Image: iStock
Political issues becoming a growing risk to consumer finances, making consumers more vulnerable. Consumer vulnerability is demonstrated by the fact that consumers say their finances affect their relationships and dominate their thoughts, causing them to neglect other important issues. The same old culprits, load shedding and political issues affected consumer finances negatively. A total of 85.1% of respondents said their financial problems affect their relationships and 81.2% said they are constantly thinking about their financial problems. However, they are empowered by setting financial goals to make better financial decisions that will reduce their financial vulnerability. Although the overall state of...