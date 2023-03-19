Ina Opperman

A poultry farmer, property investment specialist and a digital printer draw up a business plan and win the annual Business Plan Competition for Aspiring Entrepreneurs.

The competition provides the required critical skills training and resources for budding entrepreneurs and culminates in an awards ceremony. It is now in its 13th year, hosted by specialist small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) financier, Business Partners Limited, in collaboration with entrepreneurship content engine, SME Toolkit.

The initiative welcomes hundreds of applications from aspiring entrepreneurs across South Africa every year. the training programme consist of workshops, lectures, mentorship opportunities and group discussions.

When they complete the training programme, a panel of experts assesses their business plans and draw up a list of finalists before choosing an overall national winner who is awarded a cash prize of R50 000, as well as a voucher for ongoing mentorship.

This year’s finalists “have what it takes to build a resilient and thriving business in South Africa”, David Morobe, executive general manager for Impact Investing at Business Partners Limited, says.

“This year’s group of winners are diverse in their talents and abilities. We saw entrants from multiple sectors including real estate, fashion and farming. The innovation we see from emerging entrepreneurs is immensely encouraging and a testament to the unique ability of South African entrepreneurs to solve problems through creative solutions.”

ALSO READ: Be willing to sacrifice your darling to become a professional entrepreneur

Small businesses plan

He says Business Partners Limited is confident that these businesses will join the fray of small businesses who play such a central role in growing our country’s GDP and solve broader issues, such as youth unemployment, poverty and inequality.

“Congratulations goes out to all of them and we look forward to working with them as they turn their ideas into successful business ventures.”

The overall winner of the 2022 Business Plan competition was Samkelisiwe Sithole, the founder of 100% black, female-owned poultry farm based in the rural area of Molweni, situated just outside of Hillcrest in KwaZulu-Natal. The farm was established in 2021 to combat rising levels of poverty and unemployment in the region, while tackling the issue of food security and broadening access to GMO-free food for low-income communities.

Cindy Mkwanazi of ChemKhowa, a manufacturer of effective, affordable and environmentally friendly cleaning agents, was the first runner-up. ChemKhowa is a township-based business, established to provide South African consumers with eco-friendly alternatives to detergents and cleaning products. Its expanding product range includes degreasers, drain cleaners, liquid hand soap and oven cleaner. She was awarded a cash prize of R30 000, as well as ongoing mentorship.

The second runner-up is Emmanuel Maripanye, owner of RIPS E Printing, a sole proprietorship that provides a direct-to-client and B2B printing service across a wide range of products including corporate gear and promotional items.

As a “one-stop-shop” for digital printing needs, RIPS E plan to expand into large-format printing, including vehicle branding and signage. He received a cash prize of R20 000 plus a mentorship voucher to guide his expansion plans.

The rest of the finalists each received a R10 000 voucher for ongoing mentorship.

“This competition has become an integral part of the entrepreneurship landscape in South Africa and through it, we hope to continue contributing towards activities that are essential for growth, job creation and social progress,” Morobe says.