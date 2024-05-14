Community chat: Is the government taking illegal land occupation seriously?

Have your say on today's big issue.

Shacks in plain sight after vegetation was cleared in Vosloo Park. Picture: Christiaan Cloete

The housing crisis that has gripped several major parts of the country has again reared its head after an informal settlement was found behind the bushes of a park in Veerening, Gauteng.

According to the Vaal Weekblad, workers cutting down trees and grass to restore Vosloo Park made a shocking discovery recently: a hidden squatter camp, an illegal dumping ground and what looked like a recycling station.

At least five illegal structures were found near the banks of the Klip River.

It is understood the structures were in the same place as those of previous shacks removed by authorities.

It has sparked questions about the government’s response to illegal occupations.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY HERE.

Do you think the government is taking illegal land occupation seriously? Share your thoughts on X and Facebook.