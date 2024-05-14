Local News

Home » News » South Africa » Local News

Avatar photo

By Citizen Reporter

Journalist

2 minute read

14 May 2024

03:15 pm

Community chat: Is the government taking illegal land occupation seriously?

Have your say on today's big issue.

A shack among the trees

Shacks in plain sight after vegetation was cleared in Vosloo Park. Picture: Christiaan Cloete

The housing crisis that has gripped several major parts of the country has again reared its head after an informal settlement was found behind the bushes of a park in Veerening, Gauteng.

According to the Vaal Weekblad, workers cutting down trees and grass to restore Vosloo Park made a shocking discovery recently: a hidden squatter camp, an illegal dumping ground and what looked like a recycling station.

At least five illegal structures were found near the banks of the Klip River.

It is understood the structures were in the same place as those of previous shacks removed by authorities.

It has sparked questions about the government’s response to illegal occupations.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY HERE.

Do you think the government is taking illegal land occupation seriously? Share your thoughts on X and Facebook.

Read more on these topics

Editor’s Choice Expropriation of land without compensation Gauteng shacks trees

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Community chat: Is the government taking illegal land occupation seriously?
Technology and Science Telkom network restored after nationwide outage, users compensated with 1GB data
Technology and Science Telkom hit by massive network outage affecting users nationwide
Elections ‘You had your chance’: EFF’s Ndlozi lashes out at Zuma [VIDEO]
Courts ConCourt dismisses Zuma’s ‘non-frivolous’ recusal application

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES