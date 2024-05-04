How to prevent your home being burgled

If your home is burgled everything that is insured can be replaced, but do you want all the hassle? Rather take steps to prevent it.

It is important to know how to prevent your home being burgled since 453 homes in South Africa are burgled every day according to the latest crime statistics from the police for October to December 2023, an increase of almost 7% since the previous quarter.

Even more concerning, is that residential robberies with aggravated circumstances are also up by 5.2% on the previous quarter, while 71 homes across the country are robbed every day, with Gauteng (35%) and KwaZulu-Natal (23.2%) accounting for the majority.

What is the difference between a burglary and a robbery? “While both involve the theft of goods and a sense of violation from having someone trespass in your home, a robbery entails someone being at home during the break-in, while a burglary happens when nobody is at home,” Marius Kemp, head of personal underwriting at Santam, says.

A robbery is a truly terrifying ordeal because the victim must not only deal with the financial implications that stem from the loss or damage, but also the trauma arising from the very real fear that your life was in danger.

“While neither a burglary nor a robbery is something that anyone wants to experience, the good news is that there are steps you can take to help mitigate the risk of your home being invaded, as well as the financial loss that is typically associated with theft.”

Kemp says you must conduct a risk assessment to start with, followed by levelling up your home security, keeping a low profile and ensuring that you are covered in case there is still a burglary or robbery.

Conducting a risk assessment

The first step is to conduct a thorough risk assessment of your home, which is something you should do regularly, he says.

Check the indoor and outdoor areas, points of entry and the perimeter, while taking note of any risk areas. This should include checking the latches on your doors and windows, ensuring your alarm has sufficient battery power and that the electric fence is in working order.

Levelling up your security to prevent your home being burgled

If you find your security is lacking in any area, now is the time to invest in an upgrade, Kemp says. “Ensure that you have a solid, high fence or wall around your property, ideally with electric fencing and that any nooks or crannies in your garden, where thieves could potentially hide, are well-lit.”

Also, with load shedding a constant concern for South Africans, all electrics should ideally be backed up by solar or battery power.

Burglar bars, security shutters and gates are also helpful as a deterrent, as are dogs and neighbourhood watch groups. “No house will ever be 100% safe, but the key is to add layers of barriers so that your house is not an easy target,” he says.

“To the thief, you want to make the task of entering your home look like both a risk and a hassle.”

Keeping a low profile

Criminals often target homes when the owner or tenant is away or when there are fewer people at home. Kemp says it is important to keep a low profile when you and your family go away, as syndicates often watch homes for some time before striking to see what your routine is.

“A final sweep of your home should be done before you leave. Close shutters, lock doors and windows, activate the alarm and leave the exterior lights on.”

Keep the fact that you will be away as quiet as possible, limiting it to your close circle of friends and family. “It is also a good idea to refrain from posting your holiday pics on social media until you are home,” advises Kemp.

However, it is worth notifying your neighbourhood watch group, should you belong to one, so they can do a few additional drives past your home.

Ensure that you’re covered in the event of your home being burgled

Despite these preventative measures, theft can always still occur, which is why it is so important to ensure that you have comprehensive home contents insurance, Kemp says.

“With this in mind, you will need to do a thorough inventory of your possessions and ensure that you are adequately insured and your sum insured reflects the correct new replacement value of all the goods in your home in the event of a claim.

“Also make sure to check the terms and conditions of your policy carefully so that you know exactly what is covered and the terms of your cover (for example, your policy might state that your alarm must have been on when a break-in occurred to claim.)”