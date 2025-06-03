Sanlam pays out R6.62 billion in death and disease claims

Sanlam paid out 9.24% more than in 2023, with a sharp increase in cancer claims, while cardiovascular claims showed an uptick.

Sanlam Risk and Savings has paid out R6.62 billion in 2024 for claims for deaths and diseases, with lifestyle-related conditions taking a growing toll. The statistics point to shifting health challenges facing South Africans today, evidenced by increases in claims for illnesses such as heart disease, certain cancers, musculoskeletal disorders and mental health concerns.

Dr Marion Morkel, chief medical officer at Sanlam, says the increase in claims for diseases which have a good prognosis when detected early puts the spotlight on the importance of regular screenings and checks.

“The World Health Organisation recommends that annual health screenings and checks start in our thirties, and we urge South Africans to prioritise these as part of their yearly routine.”

What the claims statistics show for deaths and diseases

The claims statistics show that:

R6.62 billion was paid across all claims, including R5.47 billion in death and funeral claims; R501.6 million in disability, loss of income and impairment claims and R650.3 million in severe illness and injury claims.

Over the past six years, the group has paid out more than R36 billion in claims, with 2024 being one of the highest annual claim totals aside from the Covid-19 peak in 2021.

Cancer accounted for 54% of all severe illness claims, up 30% in the number of cancer claims from 2023.

Prostate cancer claims in men doubled, while breast cancer claims in women increased by 33%.

Cardiovascular conditions made up 20% of death claims and 17% of disability claims.

Sanlam paid more than 99% of all death claims. The highest claim was R36.2 million.

Morkel says lifestyle diseases came through very strongly in the claims data, with cardiovascular disease and cancer the top two causes of death and disability.

“Cancer claims under the severe illness category increased by 30%, while prostate cancer claims doubled in men and breast cancer claims increased by 33% in women.”

“These increases, while concerning, are partly the result of the knock-on effect of the Covid-19 pandemic when proactive screenings were delayed for several years.”

Claims statistics also show increase in strokes among women

She points out that this year’s data also shows an increase in stroke and musculoskeletal disorders among women, including women in the younger age groups under the age of 50.

“While much of the data mirrors that of other countries, South Africa’s high blood pressure rate is among the highest in the world, an early indicator of heart disease and stroke.”

“Regular screenings and self-checks, especially for breast cancer, are essential. For heart health, know your numbers: blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose and BMI. And once you reach your mid-40s to early 50s, make regular check-ups a priority.”

The claims statistics also show:

Disability claims skewed male, with 60% filed for men, compared to 40% for women.

Sickness income claims had a higher representation of female clients (61% female vs 39% male), with 20% of total claims for women for being pregnancy and childbirth.

Severe illness claims were relatively gender-balanced (52% female, 48% male), reinforcing the universal health risks across both genders.

Also many claims from younger people

Rhoderic Nel, chief executive of Sanlam Risk and Savings, says currently about 24% of all living benefit claims are from clients younger than 35, with increases in income protection claims (up from 15% in 2022 to around 25% in 2024).”

“It is a sobering reminder that life-changing illness can strike at any age. Being financially prepared is not something to delay but something to start now.”