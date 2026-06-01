Petrol prices surge as diesel drops in June: This is how much you will pay

Several factors, including international petroleum product prices and the rand-US dollar (USD) exchange rate, contributed to the fuel prices.

South African motorists will continue to fork out more for petrol and less for diesel at the pumps from Wednesday, 3 June 2026.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced that the prices of 93-octane and 95-octane petrol will increase by R1.43 per litre.

The price of diesel with 0.05% (500ppm) sulphur decreases by R3.25 per litre, and 0.005% (50ppm) sulphur goes down by R2.62 per litre.

Meanwhile, illuminating paraffin will cost R5.96 less per litre, while the price of LP gas decreases by 17 cents per kg countrywide, except in the Western Cape, where it’ll decrease by 20 cents per kg.

How much will fuel cost you?

When the fuel price adjustment kicks in, a litre of 93 unleaded petrol will cost R27.95 per litre, while 95 unleaded will be R28.06

The wholesale price of 0.05% (500ppm) diesel will decrease to R 27.92 per litre, and 0.005% (50ppm) will cost R28.76

Reasons for the increase

DMRE spokesperson Lerato Ntsoko stated that several factors, including international petroleum product prices and the rand-US dollar (USD) exchange rate, contributed to the increase in petrol and decrease diesel prices.

Brent Crude Oil price

Ntsoko said the average Brent Crude oil price increased from 101 US Dollars (USD) to 104.59 USD during the period under review.

“This is due to the continued tension between the US and Iran, and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

“The average international product prices decreased during the period under review. The prices of middle distillates (diesel and paraffin) decreased more than petrol prices because of lower seasonal demand as the northern hemisphere moves into summer,” Ntsoko said.

She said these factors led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 30.42 cents per litre (c/l), R5.42 per litre and R5.82 per litre, respectively.

“The prices of Propane and Butane remained the same during the period under review, however, the freight costs decreased.”

Rand/US dollar exchange

Ntsoko said the Rand appreciated on average against the US Dollar (from 16.65 to 16.52 Rand per USD) during the period under review, compared with the previous period.

“This led to slightly lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and Illuminating Paraffin by 12.07 c/l, 14.81 c/l and 14.55 c/l, respectively.”

Slate levy

Ntsoko said the cumulative slate amounted to a negative balance of R18.28 billion for petrol and diesel at the end of April 2026.

“In line with the provisions of the self-adjusting Slate Levy Mechanism, the slate levy of 157.74 c/l will be implemented in the price structures of petrol and diesel with effect from the 3rd of June 2026. The Slate Levy has increased by 35.04 cents per litre from 122.70 to 157.74 cents per litre.”

Levies

Ntsoko, in line with the announcement by the Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana, the amount of general fuel levy relief has accordingly been reduced by R1.50 per litre for petrol and R1.96 per litre for diesel, effective from Wednesday, 3 June 2026, to Tuesday, 30 June 2026.