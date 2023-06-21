By Ina Opperman
Personal Finance

8 out of 10 South Africans to work past retirement due to lack of retirement savings

With their daily struggles to put food on the table and pay their debts, few South Africans can save for retirement.

retirement savings
Image: iStock
At least 8 out of 10 South Africans plan to work past retirement age due to lack of retirement savings. Four out of 10 participants without a retirement plan will rely on selling assets or government social grants. The findings of the inaugural FNB Retirement Insights Survey paint this grim picture. It's well known that South Africa lacks a savings culture and the survey unveils some reasons for the disparities in retirement savings beyond apathy or income. According to the survey's results, an alarming 89% of respondents plan to continue working - or work part-time - because they did not...