This is why it’s important to test-drive a car

Why is it necessary to test-drive a car these days when you can buy it online without the hassle of going to a dealer to do it?

In a world where you can buy a car online for convenience, consumers must not forget how important the test-drive is when you want to buy a car. You are about to enter into one of the biggest financial transactions you will ever make and therefore you must ensure you get what you pay for.

When you buy a car, you make an expensive, multi-year commitment, Ernest North, co-founder of Naked, a fully digital insurance platform, says.

“It usually involves spending a big chunk of your savings if you pay upfront or commit to three to five years of car repayments. Therefore, you do not want to realise after a week or two behind the wheel that you have buyer’s remorse. After all, trying to replace a car you just bought could cause you to incur a loss of tens of thousands of rand.”

Why is it important to test-drive a car?

North says discovering that you really miss a safety or comfort feature you had in your previous car, finding that it is too small for your family, or realising you do not like the finishes are just a few reasons you might regret buying a vehicle.

“While your online research, together with photographs and videos, can paint a picture of what a car is like, the actual feel of a car when you get behind the wheel might not live up to your expectations. That is why it is still a good idea to book a test drive for a vehicle similar to the one you plan to buy, even if you order online.

“A test drive gives you a firsthand experience of its handling, interior comfort and overall driveability.”

North has these suggestions for getting the most out of your test drive:

Do plenty of online research

To save time, look at car dealerships’ websites, second-hand listings, social media and car reviews to narrow down your list of cars to test drive.

Look at the different features, tech, specs and pricing online. Think carefully about what you value in a car, whether it is comfort, leading-edge safety or infotainment features, or fuel efficiency.

Create a shortlist and plan your test drives

Once you know what the market offers and what you want, draw up a shortlist of your top five. You can then plan which dealerships to visit.

Try to choose a quieter time, so that you can take a longer test drive and ask the sales rep lots of questions.

Remember your drivers’ licence and take someone with you

Remember to take you drivers’ licence and any other required ID. Also take a family member or friend along to get their opinion.

Take notes on your phone about what you like and what you do not like about each car you test-drive.

Take your magnifying glass and inspect carefully

Take a careful look at the interior and the finishes of the car. Do you feel comfortable in the seats? Do you like how it looks inside and out?

If it is a second-hand car, check for any signs of damage or wear and tear. Look at the tyres, lights and paint. If you are a petrolhead, you can probably tell a lot by popping the bonnet and having a look. Or take someone with who knows more about cars to have a look as well.

Get behind the wheel and go far a spin

Assess the steering, acceleration, braking and cornering and pay attention to elements of the driving experience, such as the sound of the engine at different speeds and visibility.

It can also help to test drive the same model at another dealership to check if there is a difference. And remember to check out the infotainment system, GPS, driver assistance features and aircon.

Grill the salesperson

Ask about warranties and service plans. In the case of a second-hand car, ask about the car’s history, including accidents and whether it had its regular services at an authorised dealer.

Ask for proof of the accident history and service history if you decide to make an offer. Also ask about financing options and police clearance.

Think about your test drives

Compare the cars you drove and think about how they stack up. Score them against factors that matter to you, such as comfort, safety, fuel efficiency, service plan and warranty, value for money and look and feel.

“Buying a car is a big decision that could affect your finances for years to come. When you choose your vehicle, think about your plans and how the car will fit into them. Remember to budget for maintenance, fuel and unexpected repairs.

“Make provision for rising interest rates and fuel costs. Also, do not forget to get insurance to protect your investment in your new car.”