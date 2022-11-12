Important things to remember if your car needs to be towed

Ina Opperman

It is important to know what to do if your car needs to be towed, as this is something that happens to most of us at some point in our driving career. Getting stranded at the side of a road with a broken-down vehicle, whether due to an accident or mechanical failure, can be a stressful and unpleasant experience.

In addition to your physical safety, your immediate priority must be to get assistance or arrange for your car to be moved to a safe place until it can be repaired.

“If you are insured, there is a good chance that your insurance company will offer a free towing service from a selection of authorised providers as part of your cover. You can usually phone the insurance provider’s call centre for help or connect to their emergency assistance from the app,” says Ernest North, co-founder of Naked, a digital insurance platform.

A mechanical or electrical breakdown

Access to 24/7 emergency assistance is one of the benefits of having comprehensive car insurance and the emergency benefit usually covers sending somebody out to take a look and help you with your car, such as jumpstarting your car or bringing you a litre of petrol and possibly towing you to the nearest repair centre or panel beater.

“However, it is important to check what your insurance provider’s policy is when it comes to breakdowns due to mechanical faults. Most policies will have a cap on what they will cover: either the cost of the tow, such as R500 or the number of kilometres per tow, such as 25km.”

If your car is under warranty, you can also contact your car dealer and they should send a tow truck driver out to you. Insurers usually do not cover the costs of repairs or replacements when it comes to mechanical issues, North says.

After an accident

If you cannot drive your car after an accident, North says you must contact your insurer via its app or call its toll-free 24/7 emergency assist line immediately for assistance to arrange a tow truck to fetch your car as soon as they have all the details.

The call centre agent will provide the tow truck’s details and expected time of arrival. “Even if you can start your car, it is usually wise to avoid additional damage and rather arrange for a tow if you can pick up any internal or external damage after a crash,” says North.

Dealing with tow truck companies

North says tow truck drivers are not allowed to tow your car without your permission, which you usually give by signing a form. Before you sign, ensure the tow truck driver is from your insurer. The only way to be sure that your car does not end up in the wrong hands, is to contact your insurer and arrange the tow with them directly.

“However, if you get badly hurt in the accident, there is a good chance that your car will be removed by the first tow truck driver that arrives on the scene. Therefore, it is a good idea to put a sticker from your insurance provider on your car.”

Perhaps someone will help by contacting your insurer and arrange for one of its approved tow truck services to help. Alternatively, the tow truck driver should phone your insurer and let them know. If the tow truck driver does not have your details or those of your insurer, it will usually trace the owner of the car through eNatis.

What to do if your car is towed without your permission

If your car is towed without your permission, it is important to not pay any tow truck services directly. “Rather contact your insurer and let them deal with it. It is best to phone your insurer yourself if you are able to.”

North says if a tow truck driver demands payment for the tow, ask for an invoice showing the cost of the tow and location of the car and pass it to your insurer to sort out, but remember, there may be a limit to what your insurer pays if you do not use the appointed service provider.

Arranging towing for others involved in the accident

Although it could seem like a caring thing to do, North’s advice is to let the third parties take care of their own towing arrangements.

“Before you leave the scene of the accident, get the details (names, car registration, contact details, insurance information) from other drivers involved in the accident, as well as contact details from any eyewitnesses.”

He says you must not offer to pay for the third party’s tow, since it could be interpreted as accepting liability which will make it harder for your insurer to fight in your corner.

