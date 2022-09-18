Follow these rules, to ensure your insurance doesn’t reject your fender bender claims

Ina Opperman

You have to know what to do after a bumper bashing to ensure your insurance will fix any damage, and you don’t end up having to empty out your pockets.

Cars are so expensive nowadays that even the slightest fender bender can hurt your budget if you have to pay for it yourself.

Few of us will get through a lifetime of driving without being involved in a small car accident or two, whether its absent-mindedly nudging the car in front of you during stop-start traffic or failing to notice another parked car behind you when reversing out of your parking spot at a shopping mall.

These little incidents should not cause you too much stress or inconvenience, provided you have comprehensive or third-party insurance, says Ernest North, co-founder of Naked Insurance, but he emphasises that it is important to follow the correct steps in reporting the accident and claiming from your insurer to streamline the process.

“The first step is to get the details of the other driver while you are still on the scene of the accident. Take photos and videos of both cars, ask for contact details and write down the vehicle registration number. If the driver is not available, take as many details as you can and leave a note with your contact details on the windscreen.”

Report the bump to the police

It is a legal requirement to report the accident to the police within 24 hours, or as soon as is reasonably possible, even if neither of you plan to claim from insurance.

Write down the case number and take pictures of the completed report while you are at the police station. With all of that done, you will be ready to report the accident to your insurance provider.

North says you have to report that you were involved in an accident with a third party, even if you do not plan to claim from your insurer for damage to your own car.

“Your insurer will take it from there, if and when the third-party or their insurance company gets in touch. Beyond the exchange of details at the site of the accident, you do not need to speak to the other driver.”

The other driver can decide whether to fix the car themselves and claim afterwards from you or your insurer or claim directly from you or your insurer or get their insurer to fix the car and recover the costs from you or your insurer.

If they do not contact your insurer, there is no need to follow up. Claiming from your insurance company is the third-party’s responsibility, North says.

His advice is not to engage directly with the other driver if they contact you, but to refer them to your insurer instead. It is better to limit your interaction with other drivers, both at the scene of the accident and afterwards.

“Rather leave things in the hands of the insurance companies, which have the legal expertise to deal with the claims resulting from the accident. Do not admit liability, get involved in an emotional exchange or debate who is at fault, even if you feel it was your fault or if the other driver is angry. If you stay neutral, it gives your insurer a better chance of defending you.”

Let insurer evaluate if it was your fault

North says your insurer will evaluate what happened in the accident, whether it was truly your fault and if the damage caused in the accident is covered in your policy. If it is, the insurer will resolve the claim with the other driver or their insurance company.

If your insurer decides that you are not responsible for the accident, it will deal with the other party or their insurer on your behalf.

However, if your insurer decides that your policy does not cover the damage, you will have to work with the third party or their insurer on the way forward.

Provided you have an insurance policy and were not doing something illegal or reckless at the time of the accident, like drunken driving, there is a low likelihood of you encountering this situation, he says.

Avoid these statements after a bumper bashing

North says you must avoid these statements as it can invalidate your insurance policy, even if the third party was a friend:

I’m so sorry, it’s completely my fault! My insurer will pay for the repairs or refund you.

I’ve got really good insurance, I’m sure they will fix your car.

My dad’s friend is a panel beater, let me help you organise to get it fixed.

Please get a quote for the damage and let me know, I will refund you.

If you claim from your insurer, I’ll pay your excess because it’s all my fault.

He says if you do not believe that it is worth it to take our comprehensive insurance for your car, you should still consider third-party cover, as it can prevent a lifetime of paying off debt should you be involved in an accident with a R2 million sports car.

In addition, it will not cost you more than a meal out at a moderately priced restaurant or a quarter of a tank of petrol.