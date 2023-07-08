How to thrive rather than survive the first 90 days of your new job

By Ina Opperman

You can thrive rather than survive during the first 90 days of your new job if you make a good first impression.

If you just landed your dream job and signed on the dotted line but now have to battle imposter syndrome and self-doubt as you question yourself and your abilities, just remember that being selected for the role means you displayed the experience, qualifications and skills to make you the best person for the job.

Most organisations have a three-month probation or trial period for new employees and putting your best foot forward in those first 90 days can set you up for long-term success in the organisation, says Gontse Madumo, talent acquisition lead for Sub Saharan Africa at Mondelēz International.

Madumo says you can make the best first impression by doing your research before you start, showing a passion for learning, fostering relationships, remembering that first impressions count, knowing what success looks like, going for quick wins, showing your strengths, getting to grips with company culture and accepting feedback with grace during the first 90 days.

Research upfront

The first thing you have to do is make sure you get to know the organisation you join.

“A prepared candidate would have done his or her research prior to joining the organisation,” Madumo says.

ALSO READ: Essential advice for young people in the workplace

A passion for learning

Key to not only succeed in your new role but to ensure success throughout your career is to embrace continuous learning.

“As you read and consume content, ask questions to ensure understanding. In the early days, most people are willing to answer any questions and welcome them as an opportunity to get to know you better.”

Another tip to help make the learning easier and survive the onslaught of information is to take notes and distil the information at a later stage.

Fostering relationships

It is important to build relationships within the organisation.

“New employees often rely on other people’s judgement of individuals in the organisation, rather than taking time to experience the person themselves and be willing to form their own opinion of them,” she says.

ALSO READ: Looking for a new job? Most companies want leadership skills

First impressions

When people do not know you, they will judge you on how you speak and engage, how punctual you are, how you dress and all those things that may be deemed insignificant at first. Ensure that you introduce yourself with confidence, speak positively and politely and most importantly, respect others.

What success looks like

Establish clear goals and objectives that will guide you.

Madumo says line managers are usually encouraged to create an onboarding plan for new employees, which will clearly indicate how you are expected to fulfil your role.

“This onboarding plan usually also outlines what matters to the organisation. Make use of this, but also build on it over time.”

Quick wins

While you want to establish clear goals and objectives to ensure you know what success looks like for yourself, Madumo says it is important to also take the easy wins as they come along.

“When you have a long list of what is expected from you, identify the quick wins and work on those. This will you to help build momentum for the bigger challenges to come.”

Showing your strengths

You came with skills and experience and Madumo says you must not be afraid to display your skills, knowledge and insights.

“Also, be open to taking on projects and responsibilities that may not be directly related to your job.”

ALSO READ: Annual performance reviews: Are they becoming obsolete?

Getting to grips with the company culture

While you want to show your strengths early on, it is important to also adapt to the company culture, behaviours, values and standards.

Despite that, Madumo emphasises the importance of sticking to your boundaries.

“There are things that are core to us that we should not compromise on, because doing so would be betraying our very selves.”

Accepting feedback with grace

Finally, the most important thing that you can do to ensure success in your new job is remain open to feedback.

“Feedback is a gift that can only help you grow, develop your career and aid in your personal development too,” says Madumo.

The first 90 days in a new job can feel daunting.

“Remember, no one expects you to know everything at first so take advantage of the opportunity to learn. By following these tips, you can build a solid foundation for success in your new company. Also take time to regularly assess your progress and adjust your goals and objectives where necessary.”