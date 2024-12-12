Quarterly employment statistics: Fewer jobs in third quarter — again

Statistics SA published the Quarterly Employment Statistics for the third quarter on Thursday which show that total employment decreased again.

The latest employment statistics for the third quarter of 2024 show that there were fewer jobs in the third quarter of 2024 than in the third quarter of 2023. However, salaries and bonuses paid to employees increased compared to a year ago.

Total employment decreased by 133 000 or 1.2% compared to the second quarter from 10 738 000 jobs in June 2024 to 10 605 000 in September 2024, largely due to job losses in community services (-131 000 or -4.3%), business services (-15 000 or -0.6%), manufacturing (-4 000 or -0.3%), transport (-3 000 or -0.6%), mining (-2 000 or -0.4%) and electricity (-1 000 or -1.6%).

However, more jobs were created in trade (19 000 or 0.8%) and construction (4 000 or 0.7%).

Total employment decreased by 294 000 or 2.7% between September 2023 and September 2024.

Decrease in full-time employment

Full-time employment decreased by 14 000 or 0.1% in the third quarter compared to the second quarter of the year from 9 468 000 jobs in June 2024 to 9 454 000 in September 2024, largely due to a decrease in:

Business services (-22 000 or -1.0%)

Manufacturing (-5 000 or -0.4%)

Community services (-3 000 or -0.1%)

Mining (-2 000 or -0.4%) and

Transport (-2 000 or -0.4%).

However, more full-time jobs were created in trade (17 000 or 0.8%) and construction (3 000 or 0.6%). The electricity industry showed no change.

Full-time employment decreased by 44 000 jobs or 0.5% between September 2023 and September 2024.

Increase in part-time employment, but fewer jobs than a year ago

Part-time employment increased by 119 000 jobs or 9.4% compared to the second quarter from 1 270 000 jobs in June 2024 to 1 151 000 in September 2024 due to more jobs created in business services (7 000 or 3.2%), trade (2 000 or 0.8%), construction (1 000 or 1.5%) and manufacturing (1 000 or 1.2%).

However, there was a decrease in jobs in community services (-128 000 or -20.3%), electricity industry (-1 000 or 50.0%) and transport (-1 000 or -5.0%).

Part-time employment decreased by 250 000 jobs or 17.8% between September 2023 and September 2024.