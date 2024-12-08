You can now apply for jobs online at Home Affairs with eRecruitment portal

South Africans can now apply online for any vacancies at the Department of Home Affairs.

The department on Sunday launched what it called the “first-ever eRecruitment portal”, providing prospective job applicants with the opportunity to view and apply for all departmental vacancies online.

Eliminating hassles

It said this eliminate the hassle of paperwork for applicants or the department in another step towards the digital transformation of home affairs.

“This is in keeping with our commitment to digitally transform and automate all business processes and service offerings, as well as to recruit the best available talent in the digital age.

Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber said online recruitment has long been a standard practice in the private sector, and it is high time that government caught up.

“Since day one, I have said that digital transformation is the apex priority for Home Affairs. The launch of our very own eRecruitment platform takes us closer towards achieving that goal.”

“This platform will enable us to remove paper documentation from the application process. eRecruitment provides a window into what we want the future to look like under our five-year vision to deliver a digital-first organisation. Indeed, for prospective job applicants, the eRecruitment platform has delivered Home Affairs @ Home,” Schreiber said.

Digitizing Home Affairs

In September, Schreiber announced a five-year plan to make the department fully automated and digitised, allowing South Africans to access its services online.

It also aims to transform libraries and community centres with an internet connection into a virtual Home Affairs office.

“While we undertake the process of digital transformation, these reforms will also be supplemented by the rapid advancement of existing partnerships with accredited banks and retailers, to expand the footprint of Home Affairs across the length and breadth of the country without incurring the costs and delays of investing in new brick-and-mortar buildings,” Schreiber said.

According to the department, the digital platform will use the same biometric technology used by cellphones and banks to prevent identity fraud.

