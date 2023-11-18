Why a happier workplace is not just a win for employees

A happier workspace is important because happy workers work harder, adding millions to a company’s balance sheet.

Creating a happier workspace is worth it for companies because happy employees are more productive, which means that the workers as well as the company wins.

A happy workspace has become more important considering the disruptions to and questioning of the traditional models over the past three years. It is important because it can add trillions to the global economy.

“Creating a happy workspace is an intentional effort, not a throwaway buzzword,” Linda Trim, director at Giant Leap, a workplace design consultancy, says.

She notes that being happy at work is not just a win for employees. “It is also a win for employers. Research from Oxford University found a causal link between happy workers and a 13% increase in productivity.

“On the flipside, unhappiness at work costs the world $7.8 trillion in lost productivity, equal to 11% of global gross domestic product (GDP) according to Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace 2023 report.”

After trending upwards, work engagement has hit its lowest in a decade, with younger workers and women the most unhappy people at work.

“Social media trends like #quietquitting and #actyourwage have reached over a billion views. Our health and happiness at work is the driving force in our decision to take, stay at, or leave a job.”

Trim has this advice for companies:

Step 1: Reimagine flexibility

A 2023 International Labor Organization report found that greater flexibility, from staggered start times to shift-sharing and remote working options, leads to greater productivity and improved work-life balance.

In addition, 82% of participants in a global Cisco survey of 28 000 full-time employees said that the ability to work from anywhere has made them happier.

“The job market has changed and workers appreciate choice and flexibility more than employers realise. While salary is still top-of-mind for workers, it is not the only thing that matters anymore.”

She warns that the work from home revolution may be popular but if that trend continues, we could wind up creating a two-tier workforce where people work from home in lower-paid, dead-end roles while those coming into the office get higher paid, management track positions.

Step 2: Rebuild belonging

The average worker spends nearly 82 000 hours at work during their lifetime and Trim says therefore it is safe to say that a workforce must have plenty of positive social interaction for it to be considered happy.

“Organisations that score high on the Community Index, where employees feel like they belong and contribute to shared goals in meaningful ways, have a 62% increase in employee estimated tenure at their current workplaces,” Trim says.

To encourage behaviour of a happier culture, we all need to communicate when we engage in free time and self-care, such as getting fresh air or taking some creative thinking space. Shared goals foster collaboration, which is good for bolstering friendships.

Employees are three times more likely to experience well-being if they work in a fun environment. For example, Trim says, every third Wednesday of the month, Visa holds an ice cream social to get employees to have fun together.

“Airbnb believes that travel is a great way to have fun, as is evidenced by one of their beloved perks: a $2 000 (R38 000) annual travel stipend for employees to stay in any one of their Airbnbs worldwide.”

Step 3: Restore purpose

“Finally, we need purpose at work to keep us motivated, whether that purpose is earning a pay check to support our families, or a values-based connection to the organisation’s mission,“ Trim says.

“Happiness at work has to come from a deeper, more intrinsic connection to why we are there. A culture of autonomy, belonging and purpose comes from a shared vision and right now, it is fair to say that many companies and their employees are simply not seeing eye-to-eye.”

But we can change that. “Start by asking your employees: What is one thing I can do for you to make next week easier? and go on from there,” is Trim’s advice.