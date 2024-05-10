China says tailed, ‘issued a warning’ to US Navy ship in S. China Sea

The guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey "illegally intruded into China's territorial waters near the Xisha Islands without approval".

Beijing’s military on Friday said it had tailed and issued a warning to a US Navy ship near the Paracel Islands in the disputed South China Sea.

China “organised naval and air forces to tail and monitor the ship in accordance with laws and regulations and issued a warning to drive it away”, military spokesman Tian Junli said in a statement.

The guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey “illegally intruded into China’s territorial waters near the Xisha Islands without approval from the Chinese government”, Tian said, referring to the Paracel Islands by their Chinese name.

“The actions by the United States seriously violate China’s sovereignty and security,” he added.

Tian accused Washington of being the “creator of security risks in the South China Sea” and the “biggest destroyer” of peace and stability in the area.

In a statement, the US Navy confirmed the ship had “asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea near the Paracel Islands”.

“At the conclusion of the operation, USS Halsey exited the excessive claim and continued operations in the South China Sea,” it added.

“Unlawful and sweeping maritime claims in the South China Sea pose a serious threat to the freedom of the seas,” the statement said.

